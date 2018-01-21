Tottenham plot move for Atletico outcast Gameiro

Bengaluru, January 21: North London giants Tottenham Hotspur are plotting a last-minute raid for Atletico Madrid’s Kevin Gameiro — to give Harry Kane some badly-needed help up front.
Spurs have tipped off the striker’s camp that they would be interested in a loan move even if the Frenchman is not sold.
Fernando Llorente was signed this summer from Swansea City to help out Kane up front and has done a pretty decent job but Pochettino still wants options up front and Gameiro is the player he has earmarked.
The Frenchman was a £25million target for Swansea but he told the Welsh club he was not interested despite the best efforts of top deal-fixer Jorge Mendes.
Turkish side Fenerbahce also want to buy the 30-year-old but he wants to wait to see all his options — and that now includes Spurs.
Atletico would rather sell Gameiro as they have too many forwards and he is at an agreement where his transfer value will start to drop dramatically.
The player would have to be willing to cover and compete with red-hot Kane.
However, he would still be a huge asset for boss Mauricio Pochettino if he agreed to that challenge.
Meanwhile Gameiro’s team-mate Nicolas Gaitan is still on the Swansea radar but they are being quoted different deals.
The Swans would take the Argentinian midfielder on loan but Atletico are looking for a £20m sale.
And club chairman Huw Jenkins is back again for Andre Ayew, though West Ham are also holding out for £20m for the forward they brought from the Welsh outfit in August 2016.
The South Wales club are also making a £1.5m bid for Barnsley right-back Andy Yiadom, 26, and hope to sign him this week.
Jenkins has put in the offer after hearing that the Oakwell side had offered a new deal to the defender.