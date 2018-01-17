Tottenham recall academy defender Cameron Carter-Vickers

Bengaluru, January 17: Tottenham Hotspurs have recalled their academy prodigy, 20-year-old defender Cameron Carter-Vickers mid-way from Sheffield United where he was was sent on loan in the summer for the rest of the season.
Carter-Vickers made his Spurs debut last season and went ahead to make four appearances in the domestic cups last season.
But to provide him more game time he was sent on loan at Championship side Sheffield United and the US international played 17 times for the Blades in the first half of the season, scoring on his full debut against Bolton and his impressive display also gave him his full senior national debut in a November friendly.
However all these asides, Tottenham now have chosen to fulfil the prospect of bringing the defender back this month to their base.
At first, it was understood that the Lilywhites are recalling the player as a cover for their long-term injured defender Toby Alderweireld whose return date has not been disclosed yet.
But later manager Mauricio Pochettino stated that the decision is purely on the basis of the development of the player and after a discussion with academy coach and head of coaching and development, they decided to bring the player.
Pochettino said: "The decision will be together with John , Dean and Steve and of course the club.
"We are trying to provide the player the solution, but not because maybe we need to cover the position."
It is now believed that the player will be sent out on loan again but on a different side, however, no new names of clubs have emerged as of yet.
Meanwhile, Spurs have agreed to send another academy star Marcus Edwards on loan to Norwich City for the second half of the season.
The 19-year-old made his senior Spurs debut as a substitute in the 5-0 EFL Cup third-round win over Gillingham last September and seeing his potential Pochettino even compared the attacker to Barcelona's Lionel Messi. The player will reportedly fill the vacant role of Pritchard at Norwich who has signed for Huddersfield Town last week.