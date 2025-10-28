Mohun Bagan vs Dempo Live Streaming AIFF Super Cup 2025- When And Where To Watch Online And On TV In India?

Football Pep Guardiola Confident James Trafford Will Emerge As England's Top Goalkeeper Pep Guardiola is confident that James Trafford will eventually become England's first-choice goalkeeper. Despite limited appearances for Manchester City, Trafford's performance and training behaviour have impressed Guardiola. By Mykhel Team Published: Tuesday, October 28, 2025, 20:26 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Pep Guardiola believes James Trafford will eventually become England's top goalkeeper, despite limited playtime at Manchester City. Trafford returned to City when they activated a £31 million buy-back clause from Burnley in July. He had been part of City's setup for eight years before leaving in 2023. Trafford started the first three Premier League games but was benched after Gianluigi Donnarumma joined from Paris Saint-Germain.

Since Donnarumma's arrival, he has played nine matches across all competitions, while Trafford's only other appearance was against Huddersfield Town in the EFL Cup third round. Trafford boasts a save percentage of 73.3% this season, slightly higher than Donnarumma's 72.2%. Guardiola is confident about Trafford's future, stating: "We have an incredible 'keeper. For England, sooner or later, he will be the number one."

Guardiola emphasised the learning dynamic between the goalkeepers: "I am pretty sure Gigi learns from James and James learns from Gigi. The goalkeepers are always connected." When asked about Trafford's limited playtime, Guardiola explained that goalkeeping is unique since usually only one plays regularly. He added: "All I can say is we are delighted with his behaviour in training."

Guardiola highlighted the importance of readiness for all players: "One of the reasons why we want to go through in this competition is because they all have to be ready, in case we need them in the Premier League and Champions League." This readiness ensures players like Trafford can step up when required.

Guardiola also addressed concerns about Rodri and Erling Haaland's fitness. Rodri has missed three games due to a hamstring injury sustained during a narrow victory at Brentford earlier this month. His season has been disrupted by injuries, including recovering from an anterior cruciate ligament issue.

Haaland might be rested after picking up a knock in Sunday's 1-0 loss to Aston Villa. Guardiola commented on Haaland's condition: "I haven't seen Erling today but it was a knock and day-by-day it is better." He mentioned they would assess Haaland's fitness during training to decide his availability.

Regarding Rodri's return, Guardiola stated: "Rodri still is not ready. He is getting better and training with us." However, there is no specific timeline for his return as Guardiola hopes for his recovery soon but acknowledges it's not immediate.

The upcoming match against Swansea City offers Trafford another chance to showcase his skills in the EFL Cup fourth round on Wednesday. As City navigates player injuries and competition demands, maintaining squad depth remains crucial for their success across various tournaments.