Transfer Deadline Day: When does the January window close?

Bengaluru, January 31: The January transfer window, which helps some teams strengthen or bring in injury cover, shuts in a few hours, which means it stops clubs from buying and selling players until the summer window opens in June.
The window had quiet in terms of transfers involving the big clubs, but in the last few days there have been a few notable moves across Europe, with plenty of loan signings with option or obligation to buy at the end of the season.
Inter Milan have been the busiest club so far having signed Ashley Young from Manchester United, Victor Moses from Chelsea and Christian Eriksen from Tottenham.
Liverpool signed the first player of the window in Japanese forward Takumi Minamino from Red Bull Salzburg, who also lost Erling Halaand to Borussia Dortmund in one of the best moves of this window.
Arsenal stregnthened in one of the position they were weak in as they brought in center back Pablo Mari from Flamengo and could further add to the backline with Cedric Soares also being linked with a move.
Meanwhile, Manchester United along with Tottenham and Chelsea are still expected to be in the market for a striker. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, however, was successful in landing long term target Bruno Fernandes from Sporting Lisbon on the eve of transfer dealine day.
Bruno, meet Ole 😁 pic.twitter.com/xNx9sT2OvP— Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 30, 2020
While some clubs are content with what they have, a few others remain in the market and will become increasingly desperate as the deadline looms.
So, when till exactly can the deals be done and when does the winter window close? Here is all you need to know:
The winter window closes at 11 PM GMT (6 PM ET) on Friday January 31 in England (4.30 AM IST on February 1).
The window also closes on January 31 in other Europe's top league - Germany (Bundesliga), Spain (La Liga), Italy (Serie A) and France (Ligue 1). However, there is slight change when it comes to Portugal, where the window' actually shuts on February 2 and in Russia it opened on January 22 and closes on February 21.
If a move is not completed in time, clubs can still avail a 'grace period' of one hour after the transfer window shuts only they submit a deal sheet between 9 PM and 11 PM GMT (4 PM and 6 PM ET) (2.30 AM and 4.30 AM IST). And, if a deal sheet has not been submitted in time, then a transfer could potentially collapse.