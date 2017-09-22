Trophy tour receives rousing reception in Kochi

Bengaluru, September 22: The FIFA Under-17 World Cup trophy tour reached Kochi today (September 22).
The trophy which is on a tour to all the six venues hosting FIFA's biennial extravaganza, was received at the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium in Kaloor.
State minister for sports A C Moideen unveiled the trophy as thousands of fans flocked to the stadium to have a glance at the trophy and pose for photos and selfies.
Colourful programmes featuring the traditional art forms of Kerala was organised to welcome the trophy to the 'God's Own Country.'
Last but not the least! Trophy Experience reached its last destination, Kochi, today.#FootballTakesOver pic.twitter.com/8sZs4DPYqX— Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) September 22, 2017
Representatives of the people and administrators of various sports bodies attended the function.
"Wide publicity campaign is being done through the sports clubs, schools and colleges about the event by the state department to make it a huge success in Kerala," said Moideen.
The Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium will host eight matches this October that will feature football powerhouses Brazil, Spain and Germany among others.
The trophy tour which will cover almost 9,000 km over a period of 40 days started on from Delhi and passed through Mumbai, Guwahati, Kolkata and Goa.
Kochi is the final destination. The trophy will be on dispaly here till September 26.
The tournament starts on October 6 with the hosts taking on USA in New Delhi.