Tuchel wants Bayern Munich winger next - A good option for the Blues?

Bengaluru, Sept. 7: The summer transfer window of 2021 has been closed and several clubs have strengthened their respective squads.
Chelsea
too
are
not
an
exception
who
managed
two
great
deals
with
Romelu
Lukaku
and
Saul
Niguez.
However,
the
rumour
mills
are
still
on
the
full
flow
and
the
Blues
have
already
been
linked
with
several
names
keeping
in
mind
the
winter
transfer
window.
One
of
the
recent
names
that
have
been
talked
about
is
Bayern
Munich
winger
Leroy
Sane.
As per a report of Express, Thomas Tuchel is a huge fan of the German winger and wishes to sign him. However, considering the attacking talents he currently has at his disposal, he first has to resort to a potential swap deal. As per the report, the club could put Ziyech, Hudson-Odoi and Pulisic forward as potential makeweights in a deal for Sane.
Although, the club could face stiff competition from London rivals Arsenal and Tottenham who are monitoring the situation. But given that the Blues could offer him a Champions League engagement, Chelsea are still likely to hold an upper hand.
Sane's Bayern numbers so far
Since his move from Manchester City Sane has failed to settle in life at Bayern. Although he has registered ten goals and 12 assists in 44 matches for the German giants last season he still has struggled with consistency, form and confidence. He has not been helped by the fans either, with the player often being a scapegoat for supporters.
New
manager
Julian
Nagelsmann
although
has
suggested
that
he
still
has
faith
that
Sane
will
regain
his
lost
form.
But
the
German
coach
has
a
wealth
of
options
in
those
forward
areas
and
Sane
may
struggle
to
break
into
the
first
team
consistently.
Should Chelsea get him?
There's no doubt Chelsea would benefit from getting a versatile player like him. The German international could be used anywhere upfront or even as a left-wing back in the system. Tuchel has already done good to rejuvenate multiple players in the Chelsea squad including Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen or even Jorginho.
In that regard, a move to Chelsea could be a good option for even Sane in an attempt to revitalise his career.