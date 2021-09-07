Football
Tuchel wants Bayern Munich winger next - A good option for the Blues?

By

Bengaluru, Sept. 7: The summer transfer window of 2021 has been closed and several clubs have strengthened their respective squads.

Chelsea too are not an exception who managed two great deals with Romelu Lukaku and Saul Niguez. However, the rumour mills are still on the full flow and the Blues have already been linked with several names keeping in mind the winter transfer window. One of the recent names that have been talked about is Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sane.

As per a report of Express, Thomas Tuchel is a huge fan of the German winger and wishes to sign him. However, considering the attacking talents he currently has at his disposal, he first has to resort to a potential swap deal. As per the report, the club could put Ziyech, Hudson-Odoi and Pulisic forward as potential makeweights in a deal for Sane.

Although, the club could face stiff competition from London rivals Arsenal and Tottenham who are monitoring the situation. But given that the Blues could offer him a Champions League engagement, Chelsea are still likely to hold an upper hand.

Sane's Bayern numbers so far

Since his move from Manchester City Sane has failed to settle in life at Bayern. Although he has registered ten goals and 12 assists in 44 matches for the German giants last season he still has struggled with consistency, form and confidence. He has not been helped by the fans either, with the player often being a scapegoat for supporters.

New manager Julian Nagelsmann although has suggested that he still has faith that Sane will regain his lost form. But the German coach has a wealth of options in those forward areas and Sane may struggle to break into the first team consistently.

Should Chelsea get him?

There's no doubt Chelsea would benefit from getting a versatile player like him. The German international could be used anywhere upfront or even as a left-wing back in the system. Tuchel has already done good to rejuvenate multiple players in the Chelsea squad including Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen or even Jorginho.

In that regard, a move to Chelsea could be a good option for even Sane in an attempt to revitalise his career.

Story first published: Tuesday, September 7, 2021, 14:21 [IST]
