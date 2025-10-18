Football Tudor Asserts Como Are A Fake Small Team Ahead Of Juventus Clash This Weekend Igor Tudor has labelled Como a fake small team ahead of their clash with Juventus, who remain unbeaten in Serie A. The match promises key insights into both teams' performances. By Mykhel Team Published: Saturday, October 18, 2025, 23:36 [IST]

Juventus, alongside Atalanta BC, remain unbeaten in Serie A this season. They face Como on Sunday, a team led by Cesc Fabregas. Juventus have not lost in their last 11 matches, a streak dating back to April. This is the third time in four years they've reached this stage without a defeat. However, they have drawn five consecutive matches, including a goalless draw with AC Milan.

Juventus have not lost to Como in their last 23 league encounters, a record stretching back to January 1952. Last season, Como were defeated twice by Juventus. The last time Como won at home against Juventus was nearly 40 years ago in a Coppa Italia match. Juventus are eager to maintain their momentum with an upcoming Champions League game against Real Madrid.

Igor Tudor has expressed his views on Como's team dynamics. "It's a tough game; Como are a fake small team; they've spent a lot of money, and the coach personally chose all the players, which is rare and a really good thing," Tudor said. "We respect them, but we want to go there and play our game."

Alvaro Morata is set to face Juventus again, having played more games and scored more goals for them than any other club in Europe's top five leagues. Despite facing Juventus seven times officially, he has yet to score against them. Francisco Conceicao from Juventus contributed nine goals last season and has already scored twice this season.

Como have drawn three of their last four Serie A matches and could achieve three consecutive draws for the first time since 2002. Meanwhile, Juventus have drawn five straight competitive games for the first time since 2006 under Fabio Capello. The club's longest winless streak was eight draws between March and April 1971.

Match Predictions and Probabilities

The probability of a draw stands at 27.9%, with Juventus slightly favoured at 37.9% over Como's 34.2%. Historically, among current Serie A teams, Juventus' longest active unbeaten run is against Bologna with 26 matches. Como's last victory over Juventus was in 1952 at Sinigaglia Stadium.

Tudor emphasised the pressure of winning at Juventus: "Everyone says: We are Juventus, we have to win." He added that if they don't win, discussions mean little despite his explanations. "For a coach, it's difficult," he noted about the expectations at the club.

Juventus aim to extend their unbeaten run against Como while preparing for their Champions League clash with Real Madrid next week. The upcoming match will test both teams' resilience as they strive for victory amidst challenging circumstances.