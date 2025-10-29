Football Phallon Tullis-Joyce Embraces Manchester United's Do Or Die Champions League Matches Phallon Tullis-Joyce expresses her excitement about Manchester United's Women's Champions League matches. With a perfect start and key performances, she highlights the team's camaraderie and determination to succeed. By Mykhel Team Published: Wednesday, October 29, 2025, 20:46 [IST]

Phallon Tullis-Joyce, the goalkeeper for Manchester United, is embracing the intense competition of the Women's Champions League. After securing third place in the Women's Super League, United qualified for this prestigious tournament by defeating PSV, Hammarby, and Brann during the qualifying rounds. This marks their inaugural participation in the Champions League, and they have started strong with two consecutive victories.

United's recent 1-0 victories over Valerenga and Atletico Madrid have positioned them as one of only five teams to begin their European journey flawlessly. Tullis-Joyce has been instrumental in this success, achieving six clean sheets in ten matches across all competitions for the 2025-26 season. "I'm absolutely loving representing United," she shared with ESPN's Cristina Alexander, Ali Krieger, and Jeff Kassouf on Futbol W.

Tullis-Joyce expressed her excitement about competing in the Champions League. She described the experience as thrilling and intense, especially during qualifiers where every match felt like a do-or-die situation. "I never understood how intense the Champions League was until we were in qualifiers," she said. The team is enjoying shaking up the Women's Super League (WSL) and is eager to continue their journey.

Their next European challenge is against Paris Saint-Germain on November 12. Following that, they will face former champions Wolfsburg and Lyon, as well as Juventus. Their recent match against Atletico Madrid was particularly noteworthy. Despite Fridolina Rolfo scoring early and Dominique Janssen receiving a red card in the 41st minute, United managed to secure a win after Alexia Fernandez of Atletico was also dismissed post-break.

Tullis-Joyce praised her teammates' dedication during these challenging matches. "When we played Atletico, I was like, 'oh this is how it's going to be'," she remarked. The team had to elevate their game significantly against formidable opponents like Atletico Madrid and Valerenga. Players showed immense commitment by blocking shots and making crucial tackles.

The camaraderie within the squad is evident both on and off the field. Tullis-Joyce highlighted how well they have bonded as a group, stating that they are determined to achieve their goals together. "We have some incredible teammates there at United," she noted, emphasizing their shared ambition to succeed.

Reflecting on their journey so far, Tullis-Joyce expressed pride in being part of such a resilient team. She looks forward to seeing how far they can progress in the Champions League this season.