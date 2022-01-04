Two Premier League clubs chasing Ghana international Abdul Mumin

Bengaluru, Jan 4: Two Premier League clubs Leicester City and Newcastle United will reportedly go head-to-head against each other in the pursuit of Vitoria Guimaraes centre back Abdul Mumin, as per the latest rumours.
The Ghana international has grown from a promising centre-back to one of the best emerging defenders in Portugal this season, following a host of match-winning performances.
He has made 44 appearances across all competitions so far, mostly playing as a central-back, although he also switched to right-back whenever required. His performances surely have not gone unnoticed with several sides including Newcastle and Leicester keeping a close eye on the defender.
Transfer Fee
Mumin has over two years left on his current contract but and are wary of seeing him run down his contract. Hence, they are apparently looking to avail as much as they can till his stocks are high. If some of the reports are to be believed the club are considering selling him for a fee of around £12 million which could represent excellent value for money for any of the above linked-side.
Link-up
Both Newcastle and Leicester's interest in him is understandable considering both have a fragile backline so far. Newcastle sitting 19th in the table surely need more command in the defence after conceding 42 goals in just 19 games. And despite their riches with new owners, there are very few top defenders available who will join them due to the relegation scare in January.
Leicester on the other hand are also having a nightmare season so far mostly due to their leaky defence where they have conceded 33 goals so far. New signing Jannik Vestergaard has been nothing but a disaster while injury to Fofana and Soyuncu's inconsistency has put them further in the back.
Hence, getting someone like Mumin at this stage will definitely be a boost for any of the sides and his arrival would add a great boost to the squad. Moving to the King Power is a better bet over St. James Park at this point, however, which challenges he ultimately chooses will be interesting to see.