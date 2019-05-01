Two Premier League clubs on alert as Nicolas Otamendi considers Manchester City exit

Bengaluru, May 1: Argentine defender Nicolas Otamendi is reportedly considering leaving Premier League champions Manchester City in the summer in search of more playing time.
The 31-year-old centre-half was the backbone of Guardiola's line-up last season when they secured Premier League record by winning the league with highest possible points. However, this term he has been out of City's first-team just starting 14 games due to the form of Vincent Kompany, Aymeric Laporte and John Stones.
Latest reports now suggest that he is now getting tickling toes as he is worried about his role in the team as well as his chances of a starting place in the Argentina squad and therefore looking for a Summer move to gain more playing minutes again.
Nicolas Otamendi wants a summer transfer to Valencia after deciding to leave Manchester City.— City Xtra (@City_Xtra) April 30, 2019
Valencia, Wolves and the Chinese Super League had all been possible destinations, but it is believed a return to Mestalla is the 31-year-old’s number one choice.
Premier League sides Wolves and West Ham are reportedly the two latest side who have already shown interest in getting the player while a money riched move to Chinese league has also been also termed as a possibility.
Wolves’ interest should come as no surprise, given that the Argentine star is represented by Jorge Mendes, who was instrumental in getting them players like Joao Moutinho, Rui Patricio, Ruben Neves to Molineux in recent years.
On the other hand, current West Ham boss Manuel Pellegrini was the man who brought Otamendi to English football back in 2015 and could look for a reunion again.
But, right now it is understood that the defender's first priority is of a return to Valencia. Although, whether the Spanish side are able to make that choice depends on several factors, with their qualification for next season’s Champions League is main motto. They are currently sixth in La Liga table with three games to play, three points behind Sevilla in fifth and Getafe in fourth.
Otamendi joined City from Valencia for a fee of £40 million. He is under contract at City until June 2022 and has made 169 appearances and has even scored 8 goals, winning one league title in the meantime.
The 31-year-old has often been criticised for occassional blips in his games, but in the last couple of seasons he has shown that he is absolutely ready for top class football. With plenty of top-level experience, he could be a potentially solid addition.