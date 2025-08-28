US Open 2025 Live Streaming: Schedule, Where to Watch Today Matches on TV and Online?

Football UCL 2025-26 Draw: When And Where To Watch On Online And On TV In India, Bangladesh, Pakistan? By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Thursday, August 28, 2025, 20:30 [IST]

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

UCL 2025-26 Draw: Europe's elite clubs are set to learn their group of opponents for the 2025-26 UEFA Champions League when the league-stage draw is held in Monaco on Thursday. This season once again follows the expanded 36-team format that debuted last year, adding more fixtures and greater competition to Europe's premier club tournament.

The participating teams have been divided into four seeding pots, with the draw ensuring that each club will face two different opponents from every pot-one at home and the other away-resulting in a total of eight league-stage matches. Notably, reigning European champions Paris Saint-Germain, Tottenham Hotspur, and Chelsea will all feature in the draw.

The draw procedure itself is unique. Once a team is selected from Pot 1, UEFA's automated software will generate its eight-match schedule by assigning opponents from the other pots. The same process will be repeated for all 36 clubs until every team has its fixtures confirmed.

Certain restrictions apply under UEFA regulations. Clubs from the same country cannot be drawn against one another, while no side can face more than two teams from a single association. This ensures balance and avoids excessive domestic clashes at the European stage.

Following Thursday's draw, fans will not have to wait long for the full roadmap of fixtures. UEFA has confirmed that the complete schedule for the league stage will be released on August 31, setting the stage for another thrilling season of Champions League football.

UCL 2024-26 Draw Pots

Pot 1: Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid, Manchester City, Bayern Munich, Liverpool, Inter Milan, Chelsea, Borussia Dortmund, Barcelona.

Pot 2: Arsenal, Bayer Leverkusen, Atletico Madrid, Benfica, Atalanta, Villarreal, Juventus, Eintracht Frankfurt, Club Brugge

Pot 3: Tottenham Hotspur, PSV Eindhoven, Ajax, Napoli, Sporting CP, Olympiakos, Slavia Praha, Bodø/Glimt, Olympique de Marseille.

Pot 4: FC Copenhagen, AS Monaco, Galatasaray, Union Saint-Gilloise, Qarabag, Athletic Bilbao, Newcastle United, Pafos FC, Kairat Almaty.

UCL 2025-26 League Stage Draw

When is the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 league stage draw?

The draw for the league stage of the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 will take place on Thursday, August 28.

What time will the UEFA Champions League draw start?

The event is scheduled to begin at 9:30 PM IST, 9:00 PM in PKT and 10:00 PM in Bangladesh.

Where can fans in India watch the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 draw?

Viewers in India can catch the live telecast of the league stage draw on the Sony Sports Network, while the live stream will be available on the SonyLiv app and website. Fans in Pakistan and Bangladesh can also tune in via Sony Sports channels or watch online through TAPMAD or SonyLiv.