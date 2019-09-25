Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

UEFA announces Europa Conference League creation and Nations League change

By Opta
UEFA

London, September 25: UEFA has announced changes to the Nations League and confirmed the name of a new European club competition - the Europa Conference League.

From the 2020-21 season, the new Nations League structure will see 16 teams in Leagues A, B and C and seven teams in League D.

Those Leagues will be decided by countries' overall ranking after the 2018-19 competition, which was won by Portugal, with the draw taking place in Amsterdam on March 3, 2020.

The format for the Nations League Finals, which sees the four group winners from League A meet in a knockout competition, will remain the same.

Meanwhile, the Europa Conference League will start in 2021, with matches played on Thursdays with kick-off times at 18:45 CET and 21:00 CET.

The new early kick-off time is also set to be in place for some Champions League matches on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 2021, replacing the current 18:55 CET kick-off.

More UEFA News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: MCO 3 - 1 NIC
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Wednesday, September 25, 2019, 2:00 [IST]
Other articles published on Sep 25, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue