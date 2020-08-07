UEFA Champions League 2020: MyTeam11 Fantasy Tips: Manchester City vs Real Madrid

New Delhi, Aug 7: Real Madrid will be looking to overturn their 2-1 first-leg defeat when they travel to the Etihad Stadium for the second leg of their last-16 Champions League contest on Friday night. Manchester City recorded an impressive victory when these two met at the Bernabeu back in February, which means that Madrid have plenty to do if they are to get through to the quarter-finals of the Champions League.
Team News
Manchester City: City will again be without Sergio Aguero due to a knee injury, while Benjamin Mendy is suspended due to the yellow card that he picked up in the first leg at Madrid.
Gabriel Jesus is likely to continue at the tip of the attack.
Real Madrid: Ramos will miss out through suspension due to the red card that he picked up the in the first leg at the Bernabeu. Eder Militao could join Raphael Varane in central defence, while Ferland Mendy should get the go-head over Marcelo at left-back.
Analysis
There is no doubt that Madrid are capable of turning this contest around, but it is difficult to imagine City losing at the Etihad Stadium, even taking into account their wide array of problems. It would not be a surprise to see this game run into extra-time and possible penalties. It is expected that this match will end in a 2-2 draw on the night, which would see Guardiola's side advance into the quarter-finals of the competition. Choice of captains are Benzema, Jesus, Sterling, Mahrez, De Bruyne.
Probable Playing XIs
Manchester City:
Ederson; Walker, Fernandinho, Laporte, Cancelo; Rodri, Gundogan, De Bruyne; Sterling, Gabriel Jesus, Mahrez
Real Madrid:
Courtois; Carvajal, Varane, Militao, Mendy; Casemiro, Modric, Kroos; Hazard, Benzema, Asensio
Captain: Benzema
Vice-Captain: Jesus
Best 14
Goalkeeper: Courtois
Defenders: Fernandinho, Laporte, Carvajal, Varane, Mendy
Mid-fielders: De Bruyne, Mahrez, Kroos, Hazard, Asensio
Forwards: Jesus, Benzema, Sterling
Match Details
Date: 8 August 2020
Time: 12:30 AM IST
Venue: Etihad Stadium
