Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

UEFA Champions League 2020: MyTeam11 Fantasy Tips: Manchester City vs Real Madrid

By
UEFA Champions League 2020: MyTeam11 Fantasy Tips: Manchester City vs Real Madrid

New Delhi, Aug 7: Real Madrid will be looking to overturn their 2-1 first-leg defeat when they travel to the Etihad Stadium for the second leg of their last-16 Champions League contest on Friday night. Manchester City recorded an impressive victory when these two met at the Bernabeu back in February, which means that Madrid have plenty to do if they are to get through to the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

Team News

Manchester City: City will again be without Sergio Aguero due to a knee injury, while Benjamin Mendy is suspended due to the yellow card that he picked up in the first leg at Madrid.

Gabriel Jesus is likely to continue at the tip of the attack.

Real Madrid: Ramos will miss out through suspension due to the red card that he picked up the in the first leg at the Bernabeu. Eder Militao could join Raphael Varane in central defence, while Ferland Mendy should get the go-head over Marcelo at left-back.

Analysis

There is no doubt that Madrid are capable of turning this contest around, but it is difficult to imagine City losing at the Etihad Stadium, even taking into account their wide array of problems. It would not be a surprise to see this game run into extra-time and possible penalties. It is expected that this match will end in a 2-2 draw on the night, which would see Guardiola's side advance into the quarter-finals of the competition. Choice of captains are Benzema, Jesus, Sterling, Mahrez, De Bruyne.

Probable Playing XIs

Manchester City:

Ederson; Walker, Fernandinho, Laporte, Cancelo; Rodri, Gundogan, De Bruyne; Sterling, Gabriel Jesus, Mahrez

Real Madrid:

Courtois; Carvajal, Varane, Militao, Mendy; Casemiro, Modric, Kroos; Hazard, Benzema, Asensio

Captain: Benzema

Vice-Captain: Jesus

Best 14

Goalkeeper: Courtois

Defenders: Fernandinho, Laporte, Carvajal, Varane, Mendy

Mid-fielders: De Bruyne, Mahrez, Kroos, Hazard, Asensio

Forwards: Jesus, Benzema, Sterling

Match Details

Date: 8 August 2020

Time: 12:30 AM IST

Venue: Etihad Stadium

News Updates: SportsTiger App

More UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Friday, August 7, 2020, 16:25 [IST]
Other articles published on Aug 7, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue