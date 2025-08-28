UCL 2025-26 Draw Live Updates: Arsenal, Real Madrid, Barcelona to learn Opponents; Champions League Group Stages

The UEFA Champions League 2025-26 group stage draw is set to start at 9:30 pm IST today (August 28). The 2025-26 UEFA Champions League league phase features 36 teams divided into four pots.
We are just 10 minutes away from the start of the Champions League group stage draw. It promises to be a blockbuster in Monaco.
The nine Pot 4 teams
F.C. København
AS Monaco
Galatasaray
Union St.-Gilloise
FK Qarabag
Athletic Club
Newcastle United
Pafos
Kairat Almaty
Last season's Europa League winner Tottenham are in it, while the likes of Marseille have also been slotted in Pot 3.
Tottenham Hotspur
PSV Eindhoven
Ajax
Napoli
Sporting CP
Olympiacos
Slavia Prague
Bodo/Glimt
Marseille
The Pot 2 consists of challengers such as Arsenal, whereas Atletico Madrid and Bayer Leverkusen have also found a place in it.
Arsenal
Bayer Leverkusen
Atlético Madrid
Benfica
Atalanta
Villarreal
Juventus
Eintracht Frankfurt
Club Brugge
Here are the 9 Pot 1 teams in this year's draw. Defending champions PSG and the next best eight with rankings have made to this list.
Paris Saint-Germain
Real Madrid
Manchester City
Bayern Munich
Liverpool
Internazionale
Chelsea
Borussia Dortmund
Barcelona
The stage in Monaco is set. UEFA officials and legends of the game are gathered to conduct the draw. Clubs like Real Madrid, Manchester City, Bayern Munich, and Barcelona are in Pot 1 - all hoping to avoid tricky ties in tonight's proceedings.
Welcome to our live blog for the UEFA Champions League 2025/26 group stage draw! Europe's elite clubs are about to learn their fates as they look ahead to the road toward Wembley in May. Stay tuned as we bring you every update, key reactions, and analysis.
Defending Champions PSG, along with the eight best teams in terms of ranking, have found their place in Pot 1. Barcelona, Real Madrid, Liverpool all are stacked in the best placed pot ahead of the draw. The final qualified teams through qualifiers have joined in Pot 4. Last year's semifinalists Arsenal have been placed in Pot 2 despite their excellent outing last season.
Here are the full list of teams along with their pots for the UEFA Champions League group stages.
The final of the UEFA Champions League this season will be played next year in Budapest on May 30. The first gameweek of the group stages is set to be played from September 16 to September 18.
The 2024-25 UEFA Champions League final was held on May 31, 2025, at the Allianz Arena in Munich. Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) dominated Inter Milan with a historic 5-0 victory to win their first European Cup title. This win marked the largest margin in any major European men's club final and completed PSG's continental treble, the first ever for a French club. Luis Enrique led PSG to this remarkable success, becoming the second manager to win the treble twice. Inter Milan's Simone Inzaghi stepped down as manager shortly after the final. This season will be remembered for PSG's overwhelming supremacy in Europe's top club competition.