US Open 2025 Live Streaming: Schedule, Where to Watch Today Matches on TV and Online?

Lionel Messi Admits To Feeling Scared During Return From Injury For Inter Miami In Leagues Cup

UCL 2025-26 Draw: When And Where To Watch On Online And On TV In India, Bangladesh, Pakistan?

FC Barcelona Champions League Schedule: Full List of Fixtures, Opponents, Key Matches - All You Need to Know

Football UCL 2025-26 Draw Live Updates: Arsenal, Real Madrid, Barcelona to learn Opponents; Champions League Group Stages Live By MyKhel Staff Updated: Thursday, August 28, 2025, 21:21 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

The UEFA Champions League 2025-26 group stage draw is set to start at 9:30 pm IST today (August 28). The 2025-26 UEFA Champions League league phase features 36 teams divided into four pots.

Check Out all Live Updates of the Draw here on MyKhel. Keep refreshing for Latest Updates.

LIVE Feed

Champions League Draw Live Updates We are just 10 minutes away from the start of the Champions League group stage draw. It promises to be a blockbuster in Monaco. What happened in UEFA Champions League Last Season? The 2024-25 UEFA Champions League final was held on May 31, 2025, at the Allianz Arena in Munich. Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) dominated Inter Milan with a historic 5-0 victory to win their first European Cup title. This win marked the largest margin in any major European men's club final and completed PSG's continental treble, the first ever for a French club. UCL Draw Live - Pot 4 The nine Pot 4 teams F.C. København

AS Monaco

Galatasaray

Union St.-Gilloise

FK Qarabag

Athletic Club

Newcastle United

Pafos

Kairat Almaty UCL Group Stage Draw Live - Pot 3 Last season's Europa League winner Tottenham are in it, while the likes of Marseille have also been slotted in Pot 3. Tottenham Hotspur

PSV Eindhoven

Ajax

Napoli

Sporting CP

Olympiacos

Slavia Prague

Bodo/Glimt

Marseille UCL 2025-26 Group Stage Draw Live - Pot 2 The Pot 2 consists of challengers such as Arsenal, whereas Atletico Madrid and Bayer Leverkusen have also found a place in it. Arsenal

Bayer Leverkusen

Atlético Madrid

Benfica

Atalanta

Villarreal

Juventus

Eintracht Frankfurt

Club Brugge UCL 2025-26 Group Stage Draw LIVE Updates - Pot 1 Here are the 9 Pot 1 teams in this year's draw. Defending champions PSG and the next best eight with rankings have made to this list. Paris Saint-Germain

Real Madrid

Manchester City

Bayern Munich

Liverpool

Internazionale

Chelsea

Borussia Dortmund

Barcelona UCL Draw Live Updates The stage in Monaco is set. UEFA officials and legends of the game are gathered to conduct the draw. Clubs like Real Madrid, Manchester City, Bayern Munich, and Barcelona are in Pot 1 - all hoping to avoid tricky ties in tonight's proceedings. UCL Group Stage Draw Live Welcome to our live blog for the UEFA Champions League 2025/26 group stage draw! Europe's elite clubs are about to learn their fates as they look ahead to the road toward Wembley in May. Stay tuned as we bring you every update, key reactions, and analysis.

Defending Champions PSG, along with the eight best teams in terms of ranking, have found their place in Pot 1. Barcelona, Real Madrid, Liverpool all are stacked in the best placed pot ahead of the draw. The final qualified teams through qualifiers have joined in Pot 4. Last year's semifinalists Arsenal have been placed in Pot 2 despite their excellent outing last season.

UEFA Champions League Group Stage Qualified Teams and Pots

Here are the full list of teams along with their pots for the UEFA Champions League group stages.

POT 1

Paris Saint-Germain

Real Madrid

Manchester City

Bayern Munich

Liverpool

Internazionale

Chelsea

Borussia Dortmund

Barcelona

POT 2

Arsenal

Bayer Leverkusen

Atlético Madrid

Benfica

Atalanta

Villarreal

Juventus

Eintracht Frankfurt

Club Brugge

POT 3

Tottenham Hotspur

PSV Eindhoven

Ajax

Napoli

Sporting CP

Olympiacos

Slavia Prague

Bodo/Glimt

Marseille

POT 4

F.C. København

AS Monaco

Galatasaray

Union St.-Gilloise

FK Qarabag

Athletic Club

Newcastle United

Pafos

Kairat Almaty

The final of the UEFA Champions League this season will be played next year in Budapest on May 30. The first gameweek of the group stages is set to be played from September 16 to September 18.

How was UEFA Champions League Last Season?

The 2024-25 UEFA Champions League final was held on May 31, 2025, at the Allianz Arena in Munich. Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) dominated Inter Milan with a historic 5-0 victory to win their first European Cup title. This win marked the largest margin in any major European men's club final and completed PSG's continental treble, the first ever for a French club. Luis Enrique led PSG to this remarkable success, becoming the second manager to win the treble twice. Inter Milan's Simone Inzaghi stepped down as manager shortly after the final. This season will be remembered for PSG's overwhelming supremacy in Europe's top club competition.