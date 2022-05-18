UEFA Europa League 2022 Final: Eintracht Frankfurt vs Rangers Starting XIs, Dream11 Prediction

Bengaluru, May 18: In the UEFA Europa League Final 2022, German club Eintracht Frankfurt will lock horns with Scottish club Rangers at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium in Sevilla, Spain, on Wednesday (May 18) night.
Rangers have already eliminated two Bundesliga giants in the knockout stages i.e. Borussia Dortmund in the knockout round playoffs, and RB Leipzig in the last four. They will be looking to make it a perfect three with a win over Frankfurt.
Rangers will aim to create history as they look to become the first Scottish club ever to win the prestigious Europa League. They can become the second Scottish club since Celtic's 1967 European Cup win. In their only previous European Cup final in 2008, Rangers lost 0-2 to Zenit in Manchester. The tournament was later rebranded as Europa Cup.
Frankfurt, on the other hand, haven't been in the best of form as they have won just three of their last 13 games across all competitions. However, all their three wins came in this tournament when coach Oliver Glasner's side defeated Real Betis, Barcelona and West Ham to storm into the all-important final. They have, however, lifted the trophy when they defeated domestic rivals Borussia Monchengladbach 4-3 over two legs in 1980.
Here are the FRK vs RAN probable starting XIs, Dream11 predictions, and captain and vice-captain picks for the match:
Eintracht Frankfurt: Kevin Trapp, Almamy Toure, Evan N'Dicka, Tuta, Ansgar Knauff, Djibril Sow, Sebastian Rode, Filip Kostic, Daichi Kamada, Jens Petter Hauge, Rafael Borre
Rangers: Allan McGregor, James Tavernier, Connor Goldson, Calvin Bassey, Borna Barisic, Ryan Jack, John Lundstram, Glen Kamara, Joe Aribo, Ryan Kent, Scott Wright
Captain: Joe Aribo
Vice-Captain: Rafael Borre
FRK vs RAN Dream11 Team Prediction
Goalkeeper: McGregor
Defenders: Tavernier, Tuta, Goldson, Toure
Midfielders: Kostic, Kent, Kamada, Kamara
Attackers: Borre, Aribo
Where to watch Europa League final:
Eintracht Frankfurt vs Rangers
Venue: Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium, Sevilla (Spain)
Kick-off time: 9 pm local time, 12.30am IST, Thursday (May 19)
TV Channels: Sony TEN 2/Sony TEN 3
Live streaming: Sony LIV