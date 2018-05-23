Unai Emery to build squad around two players, Ozil is not one of them

Bengaluru, May 23: The soon to be Arsenal manager Unai Emery has reportedly planned to build his squad around Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Aaron Ramsey.
The Spanish coach, who looks likely to succeed Arsene Wenger at the Emirates, made the plan clear during his interview to the Arsenal hierarchy which impressed them and convinced them he is the man for the job.
The plan will raise alarm bells for Mesut Ozil, who under Wenger was the focal point of the team.
The German’s outstanding displays were recognised by the club and rewarded him with a bumper contract he signed in January which makes him the highest paid player at the club on £350,000-a-week which runs until 2021.
As per reports, former PSG boss Emery blew Arsenal’s recruitment team away with a stunning presentation a fortnight ago.
Chief executive Ivan Gazidis along with head of football relations Raul Sanllehi and head of recruitment Sven Mislintat were staggered by the forensic analysis of every player in Arsenal’s squad and his exact plans on how he would improve them.
Emery has identified Aubameyang and Ramsey as the two most vital players.
Aubameyang only arrived in January but has made a quick and stunning impression at the Emirates. The Gabon international scored 10 goals in 13 Premier League appearances following his move from Borussia Dortmund.
Ramsey endured a mixed campaign but his raw talent has never been in question. However, his future at the club is something to worry about as his deal runs out next summer.
Emery will have to make the Welshman’s contract situation a priority when he arrives if he is to put Ramsey, 27, at the centre of his plans.
Even if he does not, he will have to resolve the contract situation to avoid losing the star midfielder for free next season.
A source told: “He knew more about the Arsenal squad and every relevant detail about their career path and injury histories than people who had been at the club for years.
“They’d no idea where he had gathered his information but they were mesmerised by the vision he put before them.”
It’s understood Emery will be announced as the new Arsenal manager later this week.
