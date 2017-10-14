Unai Emery: Paris Saint-Germain are going to do all they can to help Neymar win Ballon d'Or

Paris, Oct 14: Paris Saint-German manager Emery Unai has assured Neymar's fans and the Brazilian that they will be doing everything to give the star attacker every bit of support to help him win the Ballon d'Or.
The Brazilian, who completed a 222 million euros ($262 million) signing from Barcelona this Summer for a world-record transfer fee is believed to be frustrated while playing behind the shadow of Lionel Messi at Barcelona and wanted to be free to showcase his talent to World solely thus he made the move.
And since the very first day at the Ligue 1, the Brazilian captain has already started to show his talents on the field as he has already registered six goals to his name along with five assists only in six league appearances.
The Brazilian earlier while talking about the possibilities of winning the prestigious trophy, claimed that he has no obsession of winning the trophy, however, his club manager Emery Unai has now claimed that they are genuinely determined to make sure that Neymar brings home the prize and they will provide all the support to him to give him the opportunity to succeed at the club.
"Neymar is a player with many qualities," Emery told reporters ahead of Saturday's league clash with Dijon.
"He is able to win the Ballon d'Or. We want the best for him - we want to help him win this trophy.
"Today there are many very strong players in the world, but we are going to work and help him to be an important candidate and to win this trophy."
PSG are currently leading the league table with 22 points after eight matches and still unbeaten in all competitions this season. They are also the group topper in the Champions League with six points, three points ahead of second-placed Bayern Munich.