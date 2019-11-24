Football
I know I can do better - Under-fire Arsenal boss Emery vows to fight on

By Daniel Lewis
Unai Emery

London, November 24: Unai Emery can understand the frustration of Arsenal supporters but has vowed to fight on following Saturday's 2-2 draw with Southampton at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal's players were booed off the pitch at full-time after their winless streak stretched to a sixth match in all competitions - their longest-such run since 1998.

One win in eight matches has left Emery under intense pressure but the former Paris Saint-Germain head coach feels he still has the full support of his bosses.

"They are supporting me every day and I also have my responsibility," he said at his post-match news conference.

"I know I can do better and I can take more performances with the players and I am going to try and do this."

Asked if he intends to stick around to get Arsenal out of their rut, Emery added: "My job is to analyse, to try and improve the confidence of the players but it's difficult.

"After analysing that match we will play again on Thursday at home and prepare in the best way possible and I know the first is to convince our supporters."

Saturday's result could have been even worse for Arsenal, who needed a 96th-minute goal from Alexandre Lacazette - his second of the match - to earn them a point.

The Gunners are seventh in the Premier League, eight points off the top four, and Emery acknowledged the grievances of home supporters at the end of the match.

"I understand the fans are frustrated, disappointed and angry," he said. "The players also feel the same and my job is to work, analyse and find solutions for how we can improve.

"Our target today was to win but above all to connect and play well and we didn't do that. We lost a big opportunity and we are going to analyse for the matches ahead.

"We need to improve our confidence. Confidence comes with good results but to take that confidence we need to play better and impose our gameplan."

Southampton, beaten 9-0 by Leicester City last month, remain inside the bottom three after being pegged back late on in north London.

James Ward-Prowse put the visitors ahead after Lacazette had cancelled out Danny Ings' early opener, only for the France international to strike again at the death.

Arsenal 2-2 Southampton: Lacazette double spares Emery's blushes

Taking positives from the match, Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl said: "Coming now are two home games and we must have a performance like that all the time.

"That doesn't mean we always play in that shape but today it was perfect and we surprised the opponent a little bit being on the front foot and trying to attack them very early.

"That was the right match plan I think and for this point I am happy but maybe we could have got a couple more."

Story first published: Sunday, November 24, 2019, 2:20 [IST]
