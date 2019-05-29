Unai Emery wants Arsenal to hijack United's pursuit of PSG's Thomas Meunier

Bengaluru, May 29: Arsenal manager Unai Emery is hoping to pip down Manchester United to the signing of Paris Saint-Germain defender Thomas Meunier as according to reports Unai Emery is targeting a reunion with the full-back this summer.
The Belgian defender is poised to leave Paris this Summer after dropping down in the pecking order with Thilo Kehrer and Colin Dagba both preferred by Thomas Tuchel.
He was limited to just 19 starts in Ligue 1 this season, where he scored three goals and made three assists in the French top flight. But the 27-year-old reportedly is not happy with the playing time and is looking for a way out from French champions and has lately been heavily linked with a move to the Premier League for some time.
Manchester United are thought to be the significant side leading the chase for the right-back but now as per latest reports, Arsenal too have joined the race for the player.
The Gunners specifically are looking to sign a right-back to provide competition for Hector Bellerin, with Stephan Lichtsteiner expected to leave north London at the end of the season.
Emery worked with the Belgium international before leaving the Ligue 1 side and it is claimed that he was impressed with 27-year-old during his time at the Parc des Princes which has urged him vouching for a linkup again.
PSG would be seeking a transfer fee of around €30m to sell Meunier this summer which is quite reasonable respect to current market and his capabilities.
Although any move could be dependent on the Gunners qualifying for the Champions League next season. As things stand, the Gunners will not be in Europe's elite club competition next season after failing to finish in the Premier League's top four but they could redeem it by winning the Europa League final against Chelsea on 30th May.