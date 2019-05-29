Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Unai Emery wants Arsenal to hijack United's pursuit of PSG's Thomas Meunier

By
emery

Bengaluru, May 29: Arsenal manager Unai Emery is hoping to pip down Manchester United to the signing of Paris Saint-Germain defender Thomas Meunier as according to reports Unai Emery is targeting a reunion with the full-back this summer.

The Belgian defender is poised to leave Paris this Summer after dropping down in the pecking order with Thilo Kehrer and Colin Dagba both preferred by Thomas Tuchel.

He was limited to just 19 starts in Ligue 1 this season, where he scored three goals and made three assists in the French top flight. But the 27-year-old reportedly is not happy with the playing time and is looking for a way out from French champions and has lately been heavily linked with a move to the Premier League for some time.

Manchester United are thought to be the significant side leading the chase for the right-back but now as per latest reports, Arsenal too have joined the race for the player.

The Gunners specifically are looking to sign a right-back to provide competition for Hector Bellerin, with Stephan Lichtsteiner expected to leave north London at the end of the season.

Emery worked with the Belgium international before leaving the Ligue 1 side and it is claimed that he was impressed with 27-year-old during his time at the Parc des Princes which has urged him vouching for a linkup again.

PSG would be seeking a transfer fee of around €30m to sell Meunier this summer which is quite reasonable respect to current market and his capabilities.

Although any move could be dependent on the Gunners qualifying for the Champions League next season. As things stand, the Gunners will not be in Europe's elite club competition next season after failing to finish in the Premier League's top four but they could redeem it by winning the Europa League final against Chelsea on 30th May.

More UNAI EMERY News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Predictions
Match 1
May 30 2019, 03:00 PM
England
South Africa
Predict Now
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Wednesday, May 29, 2019, 14:15 [IST]
Other articles published on May 29, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue