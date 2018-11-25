Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Emery watching Peaky Blinders to learn English

By Opta
Arsenal head coach Unai Emery
Arsenal head coach Unai Emery

London, November 25: Unai Emery has revealed he is watching Peaky Blinders in an attempt to speed up learning English.

The Arsenal head coach is new to the Premier League having previously been in charge of Paris Saint-Germain and Sevilla.

And the Spaniard said the Birmingham-set gangster drama is his television show of choice to improve his language skills.

"Now I am watching English series to improve my English," Emery told reporters.

"Peaky Blinders. It's good but it is difficult, from Birmingham.

"And it's very aggressive. But it's good, it's good."

Former Tottenham manager Harry Redknapp is one of the famous faces in the jungle for reality show 'I'm a Celebrity' this year, but Emery is not a fan.

"Nope. Not yet," he replied when asked if he was tuning in.

Emery has a reputation as a football obsessive but the Spaniard, speaking ahead of Sunday's Premier League game against Bournemouth, denied that was the case.

"I don't know if it's an obsession. In each profession, you need to feel passion for that in order to give it your best performance," he said.

"Football is my passion. It's my work, but I don't think every day that it is my work, it's my best hobby. I feel very big the passion. I am doing my work with my desire."

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Sunday, November 25, 2018, 4:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 25, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue