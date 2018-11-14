Unhappy Alexis Sanchez wants Manchester United exit

Bengaluru, November 14: Manchester United winger Alexis Sanchez has been offered to Real Madrid by his agent as the Chilean desperately looks for a move away from the Red Devils, according to reports in Spain.
Los Blancos are in the market for another forward and the former Barcelona star is on their wishlist despite his struggles at Manchester United since his move from Arsenal.
The 29-year-old Chilean attacker revealed he feels alone at Old Trafford earlier this week and still struggles with the language barrier in England, despite his time at Arsenal.
David De Gea, Juan Mata and Romelu Lukaku are thought to be Sanchez's only close pals at United and the Chilean is now leaning towards a January move.
Despite earning a whopping £505,000-a-week under Jose Mourinho, Sanchez's agent is thought to be looking to negotiate a move with Madrid to bring his client's nightmare stint at United to an end.
The former Udinese ace is even willing to risk the wrath of the Barcelona faithful by moving to their bitter rivals, such is his loneliness in England and struggle to find form since moving from Arsenal in January.
Reports earlier this week claimed that Sanchez feels "lonely" and "ignored" as he struggles to make any impact on the pitch for the Red Devils.
Sanchez wasn't even Mourinho's no. 1 choice, with the Portuguese instead hoping to land long-term target Ivan Perisic from Inter Milan.
A source close to the Chilean recently revealed the player has had enough at United.
The source said as per The Sun: “He is totally fed up and at the end of his tether with Mourinho. He knows he can’t leave right now but is in talks with his agent about what they can do to try and sort the situation out.”