Veteran football administrator Peter Velappan passes away

Kuala Lumpur, October 20: Football administrator Peter Velappan passed away at the age of 83 on Saturday (October 20), reported the Star Online.
Asian Football Confederation general secretary Windsor John paid his tribute to his mentor, and said it is a loss to the country. "Peter's vision for Asian football has been an inspiration to us all and his achievements both here at the AFC and at the Football Association of Malaysia stand as a monument to his love of the game.
"He set the standards to which everyone in Asian football aspires. He was dedicated to grassroots football and the development of the game in Asia. It has been an honour to follow in his footsteps." Velappan guided Malaysia to qualification for the 1972 Olympics in Munich as the national team manager.
He was also the AFC general secretary for 29 years from 1978 to 2007. Born in 1935, he studied at the University of Birmingham, Loughborough College in the United Kingdom and McGill University in Canada.
He became a teacher in Seremban before joining the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) in 1954. From 1963 to 1980, he was the assistant secretary of FAM.
Under Velappan's watch as AFC general secretary, he oversaw the entry of many member countries which also saw Asia hosting its first ever FIFA World Cup. Velappan was the coordination director of the Organising Committee of the 2002 FIFA World Cup in South Korea and Japan.
He served under three AFC presidents: Tan Sri Hamzah Abu Samah (1978-1994), Sultan Ahmad Shah (1994-2002) and Mohamed Hammam from Qatar (2002-2007). Velappan retired in 2007.
Meanwhile, the All India Football Federation condoles the death of Dato Peter Velappan, former General Secretary of Asian Football Confederation. Velappan served as the General Secretary of the AFC for 29 years from 1978 to 2007.
AIFF President Praful Patel in his statement said: "On behalf of the Indian Footballing fraternity we mourn the death of Dato Velappan. He was a very able administrator who inspired Asian Football with his vision. Football in Asia will always be indebted to him for his contribution. May his soul rest in peace."