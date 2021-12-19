Virat Kohli lauds Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola in true Punjabi style - WATCH

New Delhi, December 19: Indian batter and PUMA ambassador Virat Kohli took note of of Manchester City's sensational winning run in the ongoing Premier League season and praised City manager Pep Guardiola with a special video message on social media.
Both Indian Test skipper Kohli and Manchester City boss Guardiola, who have been associated with sports brand PUMA, share a friendly equation.
In true Punjabi style, the 33-year-old Indian Test skipper said, "Pep, bohot vadiya chal reha hai kam. Tu kam khicheya hai Man city ch, rukna nahi hun, theek hai. Es vaari vi title laike jaana hai (Pep, the game is going really well. You have done wonders for Man City, don't stop now, alright. We have to take this title home again)."
Chakk de fatte! 💪🏼 @PepTeam pic.twitter.com/OzBWXEF3wH— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) December 19, 2021
Guardiola's men are on seven match winning streak which includes a 7-0 hammering of Leeds United in their last league game on Wednesday (December 15).
The defending champions aim to extend their glorious run and consolidate top position when they take on Newcastle United FC on Sunday (December 19).
Earlier last year, the duo had engaged in an enthralling conversation during a virtual session organised by PUMA, where Kohli had expressed his keen interest for football and Pep had also wished Kohli luck ahead of the IPL season.
Source: Media Release