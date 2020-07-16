Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Van Dijk: Sloppy Liverpool 'got what they deserved' in Arsenal loss

By Liam Blackburn
Virgil van Dijk felt Liverpool shot themselves in the foot
Virgil van Dijk felt Liverpool shot themselves in the foot

London, July 16: Virgil van Dijk felt Liverpool shot themselves in the foot as their hopes of setting a record Premier League points haul were ended by a 2-1 loss at Arsenal.

Liverpool, already crowned champions for the 2019-20 season, led through Sadio Mane at Emirates Stadium but the normally assured Van Dijk and Alisson both gave the ball away for the Gunners' two first-half goals.

Alexandre Lacazette and Reiss Nelson took advantage of the blunders to boost Arsenal's top-six hopes as Mikel Arteta's side bounced back from the derby loss to Tottenham at the weekend.

The defeats means Jurgen Klopp's Reds can now only finish with a maximum of 99 points – one shy of Manchester City's landmark total from two seasons ago – and Van Dijk acknowledged Liverpool had nobody to blame but themselves.

"The goals we give them, as a present," the Netherlands international told Sky Sports.

"Until their first goal I think it was totally us, we dominated, put pressure on them and we gave them two goals.

"Obviously then it's difficult to come back. We created some opportunities, they tried to break at us on times but if you give the goals away like we did – including myself – then you get what you deserve.

"If you look at the goals then they shouldn't happen, but until then there was nothing wrong. We played very well, pressed them, scored a fantastic goal.

"A moment of concentration, that happens in football sometimes as well, you have to deal with it and today, unfortunately, we had to deal with it twice."

This was Liverpool's seventh game since the restart and they have dropped points in four of them.

Two of their defeats have come after they were confirmed as champions, yet Van Dijk feels using that as an excuse is unfair.

"It's so easy to say that, it's so easy to blame that," he added.

"If you watch the game, until I made a mistake, there was nothing wrong. We played well.

"I had a feeling we could win here, comfortably, at one point. But if you give them the goals, you see what happens.

"Unfortunately, I made the mistake. I take the blame for it, of course, I take it as a man and we move on."

More FOOTBALL News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Sourav Ganguly in home quarantine
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Thursday, July 16, 2020, 3:50 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 16, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue