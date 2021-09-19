West Ham 1-2 Manchester United: Lingard haunts Hammers & De Gea saves penalty to seal comeback

London, September 19: Manchester United came from behind to beat West Ham 2-1 on Sunday as Jesse Lingard returned to haunt the Hammers in a dramatic contest at London Stadium.
The England international, superb on loan at the Hammers last season, curled in an 89th-minute winner after Cristiano Ronaldo had earlier cancelled out Said Benrahma's deflected opener.
West Ham had the chance to equalise in the fourth minute of injury time, but David de Gea saved a penalty from Mark Noble, who had come off the bench to take the spot-kick.
The visitors started positively but the best early chance fell to Jarrod Bowen, his shot blocked by Raphael Varane after Harry Maguire lost possession on the edge of his own box.
Buoyed by that chance, the Hammers began to play with more purpose and Bowen was denied by the foot of David de Gea after Varane failed to clear.
RESULTS | POINTS TABLE | FIXTURES
Lukasz Fabianski got a fingertip to a Bruno Fernandes strike that came back off the right-hand post, and West Ham had their lead just three minutes later, Benrahma's attempt from the edge of the area taking a huge deflection off Varane and leaving De Gea with no chance.
Ronaldo wasted a good chance with a poor touch after what had been a frustrating half for the Portugal captain, but he was on hand to tap in an equaliser after Fabianski had kept out his first attempt from Fernandes' cross.
66 - West Ham's London Stadium is the 66th different stadium that Cristiano Ronaldo has scored at in matches played in Europe's big five leagues, scoring at more unique venues than any other player since his Man Utd debut in 2003-04, ahead of Zlatan Ibrahimovic (64). Conqueror. pic.twitter.com/64uJF3SeZp— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 19, 2021
Ronaldo spurned a golden chance for a second barely a minute after the restart, Fabianski blocking at his feet after the Hammers had gifted the ball to Fernandes, as United built some more sustained pressure without creating many further openings.
Ronaldo had Vladimir Coufal worried when he skipped beyond him and went down after a clash of legs, but referee Martin Atkinson was unmoved and there was no intervention from VAR.
Substitute Lingard then produced a moment of magic, cutting in from the left and curling a spectacular effort well beyond Fabianski's reach to leave the home fans stunned.
Then came the final-minute drama. Ronaldo was floored by Kurt Zouma but again no penalty was given, and West Ham were given a spot-kick of their own as they attacked at the other end, Luke Shaw penalised for handball after Atkinson checked the monitor.
Noble was brought on and promptly took responsibility with the kick, only for De Gea to fly to his left and claw the ball away.