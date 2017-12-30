West Ham to launch bid for former Chelsea star and recall their starlet back

London, Dec 30: Newly-appointed West Ham United boss reportedly wants to recall Reece Oxford from his loan spell at Borussia Monchengladbach and sign ex-Chelsea star Andre Schurrle on loan.
The West Ham boss intends to bring 19-year-old Oxford back into the fold at the Hammers, despite reports suggesting that the club were going to sell him to RB Leipzig.
Gladbach were hopeful of completing a permanent move for the England Under-20 international until their Bundesliga rivals marched ahead and were preparing a potential £8million initial bid.
But The Guardian claims that Moyes will reject that approach and instead offer the youngster a chance to impress at the London Stadium.
And they also state he is weighing up a move for Borussia Dortmund's German international Schurrle to help bolster his attack.
Moyes has made it clear to West Ham chiefs that they must bring in reinforcements in order to stave off the threat of relegation.
The Scot is said to be unhappy with his squad and is desperate to add more quality to it.
The Scot has already confirmed an interest in Sevilla's wantaway midfielder Steven N'Zonzi and is also set to launch a move for Swansea City centre-half Alfie Mawson.
Oxford has only made three top-flight appearances for Gladbach since his summer arrival.
He was tipped for the top when he became West Ham's youngest-ever player when aged 16 back in 2015 but things did not go that well for the youngster as he was eventually shipped out on loan but Moyes believes that the Englishman deserves his last chance to shine at the East London club.
Meanwhile, 27-year-old German international Schurrle has been identified as a potential short-term target to help secure safety.
The German international is currently out of favour at Dortmund and is keen for more match action to try and ensure a place in his country's World Cup squad next summer.