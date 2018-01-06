West Ham ready to hand Caulker a lifeline

Bengaluru, January 6: West Ham are ready to hand forgotten former Premier League defender Steven Caulker a trial at the East London club.
The Englishman, once rated very highly, left QPR in December and is without a club after quitting Loftus Road.
West Ham manager David Moyes is looking at January options and Caulker would be a cheap option if he can get himself fit.
Incredibly Caulker is still only 26, but he is looking to start over again after an up and down career.
The former England international, once regarded as one of the brightest prospects in the game, is desperate for another chance at the highest level.
The defender came through the ranks at Spurs and after a successful loan stint at Swansea signed a four-year deal at White Hart Lane with the prospect of a bright future ahead of him.
However, former Spurs boss Andre Villas-Boas saw no future for him in North London and allowed Caulker to join newly-promoted Cardiff City in 2013.
He was unable to keep the Welsh side in the Premier League and was sold to QPR a year later.
A season-long loan spell at Southampton was cancelled halfway through and he surprisingly joined Liverpool on loan for the rest of the campaign.
Caulker hardly featured for Rangers in the Championship as his personal life spiralled out of control.
The defender admitted mental health problems alongside alcohol and gambling addiction.
It's a shame for a player of the quality of Caulker without a club and finding so much trouble as a footballer.
West Ham are looking to take a gamble with the former Spurs defender but it might turn out to be a costly move by Moyes considering Caulker's poor reputation right now coupled with his off the pitch issues.