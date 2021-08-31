Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

West Ham sign Nikola Vlasic for reported £25m from CSKA Moscow

By Joe Wright

London, August 31: West Ham have completed the signing of Nikola Vlasic from CSKA Moscow for a reported fee of £25million (€29m).

The 23-year-old has signed a five-year contract with David Moyes' side, the deal having been completed before Tuesday's deadline.

Vlasic scored 33 goals in 108 appearances for CSKA after joining from Hajduk Split, including the winner in a Champions League group game against Real Madrid in October 2018.

The Croatia international, who made four appearances at the Euro 2020 finals, was named Russian Premier League Footballer of the Year in 2020.

"West Ham sent an offer to the club. I said that my wish is to go, because, like I said, I wanted the new challenge," Vlasic told CSKA's website.

"The management understand my position and the clubs negotiated and the transfer happened. I'm grateful for everything that they have done for me in the last three years.

"These three years were beautiful. I've found many friends here: guys, coaches, all the people in the club were like family to me. But I wanted the new step, a chance to prove myself in more competitive league."

The Hammers' deal for Vlasic came amid uncertainty about the future of Jesse Lingard, who was on loan at London Stadium from Manchester United for the second half of last season.

Moyes is said to retain an interest in the attacking midfielder, but Red Devils manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is happy to keep the player despite the signings of Jadon Sancho and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Comments

MORE WEST HAM UNITED NEWS

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
IPL 2021 | Revised squad
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Don't Miss

Prediction
VS
Story first published: Tuesday, August 31, 2021, 15:00 [IST]
Other articles published on Aug 31, 2021

Latest Videos

+ More
Click to comments