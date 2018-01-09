West Ham target Arsenal midfield enforcer Coquelin

Bengaluru, January 9: Arsenal are reportedly willing to offload French midfielder Francis Coquelin as West Ham prepare a move for the 26-year-old.
The midfielder was left out of the Gunners squad for their 4-2 FA Cup defeat at Nottingham Forest, which led to claims that the midfielder will be heading out of the Emirates exit door this month.
And reports in London claim that the Hammers are keen on bringing him to the London Stadium.
Coquelin, 26, is no longer a regular starter at Arsenal and is desperate for more match action.
David Moyes is desperate to bolster his West Ham squad, with midfield one of the main departments he wants to strengthen in.
Coquelin comes with plenty of experience of playing for one of the biggest clubs in the country. He is known for his tough-tackling and tenacious approach and will surely provide a lot to the West Ham midfield.
Meanwhile, Moyes has also eyes on swoops for Stoke City's Joe Allen and Newcastle United ace Jonjo Shelvey.
However, it is believed that Coquelin is Moyes' first choice as he is looking for a midfielder enforcer rather than a creator.
Both Allen and Shelvey are creative midfielders but at the same time, neither Stoke nor Newcastle are likely to sell their star midfielders as both are facing the threat of relegation this season.
Coquelin still has three-and-a-half years left on his contract in North London but it is reported that Arsenal would be happy to sell for a fee of around £10million.
The re-emergence of Jack Wilshere from injury has only lessened his chances of making into the side.
And Wenger is ready to cash in and put the money towards his own transfer funds.
Arsenal are also reportedly in talks with Manchester City over a deal for Alexis Sanchez who would be free in summer and Arsenal might be happy to get some cash for the Chilean.