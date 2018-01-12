West Ham United look to offload striker Hernandez

Bengaluru, January 12: West Ham United are reportedly ready to listen to offers for £16million flop Javier Hernandez.
Former Manchester United star Chicarito only moved to the London Stadium last summer with the Hammers hoping he would fire them into European contention but in reality, the move has turned out to be a major flop and West Ham are looking to recoup teir money spent on the Mexican.
The Mexican international has struggled for both form and fitness in the first half of the season and is now down the pecking order for a starting role.
And reports claim West Ham boss David Moyes has decided he would be happy to move Hernandez on if the club can find a buyer during the January transfer window.
Hernandez has scored just four goals in 21 appearances for the Hammers since his move to the Olympic Stadium from Bayer Leverkusen in the summer.
The 29-year-old has now gone nine matches without a goal - with the last time he found the back of the net back in October.
And given he is the highest paid player at the club on wages in excess of £130,000-a-week, Hernandez has proved an expensive flop so far for the Hammers.
He struggled earlier in the season after former boss Slaven Bilic opted to play Andy Carroll as a lone striker, with Chicarito operating wide on the left.
And since suffering a groin injury he has been unable to force his way back into the side on a regular basis under new boss Moyes.
Club record signing Marko Arnautovic, Carroll and Michail Antonio have all been used up top with Hernandez on the bench on most occasions.
Hernandez did start at Shrewsbury in the FA Cup last week he was largely anonymous before being hauled off mid-way through the second half.
He looked short of pace and sharpness and failed to contribute for the team despite showing plenty of commitment in his game.
And with Moyes looking to free up some finances to strengthen his squad in other areas, particularly midfield, it looks as though Hernandez is available for suitors.