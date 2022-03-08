West Ham want Chelsea starlet, a good deal?

Bengaluru, March 8: As per reports in England, West Ham United are keen to sign young Chelsea striker Armando Broja following his impressive loan spell at Southampton. Hammers boss David Moyes is understood to be very keen on the Albanian wonderkid who has caught the eye at St. Mary's Stadium.
As
per
reports,
the
East
London
club
is
preparing
a
£25
million
offer
for
the
20-year-old
although
it
is
unclear
whether
that
would
be
enough
to
convince
Chelsea
to
part
ways
with
their
prized
asset.
Broja
has
scored
nine
goals
in
28
games
for
Southampton
so
far
this
season
and
has
caught
the
eye
with
his
all-action
game
for
a
number
nine.
Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl is a huge admirer of the 20-year-old and wants to keep him at the South Coast club but could find it difficult due to interest from a host of clubs in the Premier League. The 10-time capped Albanian international has suitors from abroad as well with German giants Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund also said to be monitoring the Chelsea wonderkid.
West Ham United have been in desperate need of a new number nine for a long time now with Michail Antonio being their only options upfront. The Hammers have a quality squad who have been giving everything on the pitch week in week out but their lack of depth in quality has been letting them down. Their missing out on a top-four finish last season can be attributed to their thin squad and things seem to be going that way this season as well.
Broja could prove to be a brilliant alternative to Antonio up front and there is a possibility that the two can also work together with both of them having the pace to burn and the fact that they are forwards who thrive on pace and movement on and off the ball.
At just 20 years of age, Broja would also be a long-term option for David Moyes' side. Considering the fact that West Ham would have to fend off plenty of competition if they have to sign Broja and there are some bigger clubs involved, it would be a quite a statement if they can pull this deal off.