West Ham want Manuel Pellegrini favourite

Kolkata, July 13: Premier League giants West Ham United have held talks with Yaya Toure but are reluctant to offer him a Premier League lifeline.
The Hammers have had a major change at the top with Manuel Pellegrini taking charge of the club and they were hoping to sign the Manchester City legend after his contract ran out this summer.
The 35-year-old has since launched a scathing personal attack on Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola who also managed him at Bacelona previously.
He accused the ex-Barcelona chief of having a problem with African players.
Now, West Ham have have all-but given up on offering Toure a deal, and extending his eight-year stay in England.
He has also held talks with other Premier League clubs, along with sides across Europe, China and the USA.
A source close to West Ham said as per The Sun, “Manuel Pellegrini might like him but Toure is perceived as by some others as having too much baggage.
“There are worries he might actually disrupt the dressing room and there is also little time for his agent.
“The comments about Guardiola have made them think twice, and they also wonder if he still has it in his legs.
“It would take a lot of convincing from the new manager, who is currently focused on a lot of other things.”
The Ivorian has made is clear he wants to stay in England, as his family and children are settled here.
His agent Dmitri Seluk has even insisted his client would play for £1-a-week to stay in the Premier League.
However, it is understood he actually wants a huge signing-on fee and bonuses, which could take his package over £100,000-a-week.
Meanwhile, West Ham snapped-up Jack Wilshere on a free transfer on a three-year deal earlier this week.
The 26-year-old left Arsenal at the end of his contract, and joins the club he grew up supporting as a youngster.
