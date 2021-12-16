West Ham want MLS star, a good deal?

Kolkata, December 16: West Ham United are having a very productive season this time out and are very much in the running to clinch a top four finish having missed out on Champions League qualification narrowly last time out.
David Moyes' side look exceptionally well drilled and are currently fourth in the table. They have got some impressive results in their favour this campaign such as victories against both Liverpool and Chelsea and it goes without saying that Moyes could very well take them to the next level if is backed in the right away in the transfer market.
The Hammers do not exactly have a solid depth across their squad and can be easily stretched by injuries. One major area of concern at the East London club is the centre-forward position where Michail Antonio is the only out and out number nine. The Englishman has made an unbelievable improvement over the past few years establishing himself as one of the most feared strikers in the Premier League but too much reliance on the 31-year-old can prove to be a mistake by the Hammers if they have to live up to their long-term ambitions.
Antonio's form has been a bit up and down this season as the dynamic forward has failed to find the back of the net in the last seven Premier League outings and that has reportedly made the London giants explore the transfer market in search of an alternative of Antonio.
As per rumours, the Hammers have identified New York City striker Valentin Castellanos as a potential target. The 23-year-old is right now a trending name following his excellent showings in the United States and has emerged as a target of a host of clubs in Europe.
The Argentinian striker enjoyed an exceptional 2021 season in front of goal for the sister club of Manchester City as they won both MLS Cup and Eastern Conference of the Major League Soccer. He also clinched the MLS Golden Boot with 19 strikes in 32 League games. Pep Guardiola has recently heaped enormous praise on the dynamic young striker which speaks volumes about the talent of the 23-year-old.
It is understood that a fee of £15 million will be enough to convince New York city to sell their priced asset and Castellanos could prove to be a solid bargain by the Hammers for that price. The leap in quality from MLS to the Premier League is a lot but the Argentine looks more than capable to do justice to his potential if he moves to the London Stadium.