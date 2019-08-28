What awaits Harry Wilson back at Liverpool?

Bengaluru, August 28: Jurgen Klopp is the darling of Liverpool fans right now and deservedly so. Since he took over, the club has improved by leaps and bounds and he gave the Reds their sixth European Cup last season while falling just one point short of putting an end to the club's almost three decades' wait for the Premier League. However, many of the fans were still frustrated and irritated with the German gaffer when he loaned out Harry Wilson yet again.
The 22-year-old Liverpool winger, who has been with the club since he was seven years-old, is strongly admired by the Liverpool fanbase and a large part of them believe that the Welsh international is more than capable of being a part of the current first team squad. The Welshman has performed really well over the years be it for the Liverpool under 23 side or any team he has joined on loan.
He was a major force for Derby County last season and led the club to the Championship Playoffs where Aston Villa defeated the Rams. His loan spell for the Championship side then managed by now Chelsea boss Frank Lampard was hugely successful with a return of 18 goals and 6 assists in 49 games and most believed it was enough to get Klopp's attention and retain him for the coming season but yet another loan spell as frustrated many fans.
However, it should not be forgotten that Wilson was yet to experience Premier League football and Klopp was in no place to gamble on him. He already has one of the best front three in the world in Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino and it is quite evident that Wilson's gametime at Anfield would have been hard to come by if he was retained at Anfield.
A loan switch to Bournemouth made much more sense where he could get the valuable experience in Premier League football and from the early signs, it seems that he is more than ready for the best league in the world.
The 22-year-old has scored twice in two games this season for the Cherries and both of them have been absolute screamers from outside the box. If he can retain is form, he can surely make his way back in Klopp's plans for the future. This could be Adam Lallana's last season at Liverpool while Xhardan Shaqiri may also move sooner rather than later considering how rarely he gets to play. Wilson would be a great replacement for either of them and would provide Liverpool a great plan B.
While Wilson can be a great backup for Salah and Mane, he can also be the player at Liverpool around whom Klopp can tweak his tactics. Wilson is much different in his approach to the game compared to the likes of Mane and Salah. He is not as direct as the duo and has a gifted left foot. He has most goals from outside of the box since the start of the last season (11) and goals from long shots are something Liverpool are missing since the departure of Philippe Coutinho. If used properly, Wilson can be a great asset at Anfield and he is also one of their own.