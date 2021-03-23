What goes wrong for Solskjaer at Manchester United in knockout stages?

Kolkata, March 23: Manchester United have made it a habit of losing in knockout stages of major cup competitions for the last two-and-a-half years under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's reign.
With United side crashing out against Leicester City in Sunday's FA Cup quarterfinal, their only remaining hope of silverware this season is the Europa League, in which they face Granada in the last eight next month.
Last season, they reached the semifinals of the Europa League, FA Cup and Carabao Cup but lost in each one of them. This season it has been no different as United already have crashed out of two domestic tournaments despite impressing during the early stages.
One of the reasons could be the young squad Solskjaer is slowly forming. Not only the youthful squad, but also Solskjaer's in-game management in the crucial stages in the cup competitions has also been in question.
While there are definitely so many positives this current United side have, any team needs to win a trophy to establish they are heading in the right direction and until Solkjaer does that, the doubts will remain.