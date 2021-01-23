What's going wrong at Liverpool?

Chennai, January 23: Liverpool's 68-game unbeaten Anfield run, that dates back to April, 2017, came to an end as they lost 0-1 to Burnley, thanks to an 83rd minute penalty from Ashley Barnes.
The team from Merseyside have now failed to register a win in their last five Premier League games.
This is the very first time that this has happened since Jurgen Klopp took over at the club.
The defeat leaves the champions at fourth in the Premier League table.
They are now six points behind leaders Manchester United.
Liverpool thrashed Crystal Palace 7-0, just under a month ago and fast forward five games and 110 shots at goal, the team have gone 500 minutes without putting the ball in the back of the net since Sadio Mane’s opener against West Brom in their 1-1 draw on December 27.
The formidable front three of Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah have never been this misfiring in front of the goal since the three started playing together.
Klopp was positive in his post match conference, stating that his team lack that decisive touch in front of the goal and does not see anything worrying in other areas of the Reds’ play and that it is only a matter of time before the Reds bounce back.
Liverpool legend, Jamie Carragher who is now a television pundit with Sky Sports highlighted Liverpool’s reliance on their attacking front three to deliver week in and out and that it might be becoming a huge problem now that Mane, Salah and Firminho are all out of of form.
Defensively, Liverpool are lacking their centre back, Virgil Van Dijk who has been on the sidelines for a very long time now with a knee ligament damage.
Their defensive woes are also due to the injury to another main centre back, Joe Gomez with Joel Matip also experiencing fitness problems.
Klopp is now playing Fabinho and Jordan Henderson at centre back which has paid off at times, conceding just nine goals in 14 games, but is definitely not a long term solution, now that right back Trent Alexander-Arnold also having a poor campaign.
Klopp needs to get his front three back to their lethal best if they are to defend their Premier League crown and also produce something magical in the UEFA Champions League.