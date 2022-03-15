What should Liverpool do regarding the Mo Salah contract situation?

Bengaluru, March 15: Any news regarding the contract talks between Liverpool and Mohamed Salah was dormant over the last few months and they have suddenly erupted in the last few days. It is widely reported that talks between the Reds and their number 11 have reached a dead-end which puts the future of the Egyptian King in the air.
Salah currently earns around £200,000-per-week at Anfield and whether he merits an improved deal or not is not really a question. The 29-year-old has been one of the best players in the world ever since he made his move to Liverpool from AS Roma. Based on his current form, there is arguably anyone better than Salah in the Premier League if not in Europe.
The fact that Liverpool are yet to tie the 29-year-old down with a new deal question the mentality of the Liverpool board. The American owners of the Fenway Sports Group have never been much popular among the Liverpool fans and Salah's situation shows why.
Salah has publicly stated his desire to stay at Anfield on a number of occasions in the past. And, he is not wrong on his part to want a deal that represents his stature in world football. As of now, there are 14 players in the Premier League itself earning more than the Liverpool talisman, all of them being on the books of Manchester United, Manchester City and Chelsea.
FSG have maintained a resolute wage structure at Anfield over the years which has so far worked well for the Reds but they must understand that they are no more the developing club they used to be. At the moment, they are one of the arguably two best teams in Europe along with Manchester city and in order to keep it that way, they must retain their squad.
The Reds hierarchy might fear that handing Salah mammoth wages could make other senior stars like Mane, Firmino, van Dijk and others asking for similar wages but they must understand that Salah is an indispensable member of the squad. Without his goals, the Reds would not have achieved the heights of today.
Liverpool must retain Salah at all cost rewarding Salah a contract he deserves. Underpaying one of the best players in the world who has already commented that he wants to stay would send a wrong message about the owners and their intentions.