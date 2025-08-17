When Was The Last Time East Bengal Won A Kolkata Derby Match Against Mohun Bagan?

Di Maria Asserts Messi Must Compete In The 2026 World Cup Regardless Of Condition

The Kolkata Derby, one of the fiercest rivalries in Asian football, is set for another high-voltage clash on Sunday when East Bengal face Mohun Bagan Super Giant in the Durand Cup 2025 quarterfinals. Both teams topped their respective groups and entered the knockouts unbeaten, adding extra weight to this latest chapter of their historic rivalry.

The two sides last met on July 26, 2025, in the Calcutta Football League (CFL), where East Bengal edged out Mohun Bagan with a thrilling 3-2 victory, thanks to David Lalhlansanga's winner in the 69th minute.

However, that contest featured primarily Indian players and reserve squads, as foreign recruits were not involved. The upcoming Durand Cup meeting will therefore bring the real test, with both sides bolstered by their strongest line-ups.

Since both clubs joined the Indian Super League (ISL), Mohun Bagan have largely dominated league encounters, with East Bengal struggling to get the better of their arch-rivals. In fact, the Red & Gold Brigade's victories against the Mariners' senior side have been few and far between in recent years.

The last significant derby win for East Bengal came in the 2024 Super Cup group stage, when they produced a stirring performance to beat Mohun Bagan 3-1. That day, Hector Yuste's opener for the Mariners was canceled out by Cleiton Silva's brace, while Nandhakumar Sekar added another to seal a memorable victory for East Bengal fans.

Before that, East Bengal's only other win in recent years arrived in the Durand Cup 2023 group stage, when Nandhakumar once again emerged as the hero, scoring the decisive goal in a narrow 1-0 triumph.

These rare successes show how difficult East Bengal's task has been against a strong Mohun Bagan unit in recent times. Yet, with renewed confidence from their CFL win last month and the chance to reach the Durand Cup semifinals, Oscar Bruzon's men will be eager to script another famous derby victory.

As the countdown begins, fans on both sides are bracing for a contest that promises drama, passion, and perhaps another unforgettable chapter in Kolkata's football folklore.