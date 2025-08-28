US Open 2025 Live Streaming: Schedule, Where to Watch Today Matches on TV and Online?

Football Who can FC Barcelona play against in the UEFA Champions League Group Stages? By MyKhel Staff Published: Thursday, August 28, 2025, 17:43 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

FC Barcelona, La Liga champions and Pot 1 entrants for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League, approach the August 28 draw with renewed vigour under Hansi Flick.

After topping the league phase last season but falling in a dramatic semi-final to Inter Milan, the Blaugrana seek their first title since 2015. Seeded ninth by coefficient, they face two opponents per pot-home and away-without Spanish clashes against Real Madrid, Atlético Madrid, Villarreal, or Athletic Club. The format's balance ensures variety, but Barcelona's 31 potential foes demand strategic preparation for the September 16, 2025, to January 28, 2026, slate.

Pot 1's allure lies in its elite non-Spanish array: Paris Saint-Germain (champions), Manchester City, Bayern Munich, Liverpool, Chelsea, Inter Milan, and Borussia Dortmund. PSG's treble-winning form and Super Cup success make them a nightmare, while Liverpool's Premier League dominance-echoing their 2024/25 upset of Madrid-tests endurance. Inter's extra-time heroics last season fuel rivalry, with Frattesi's decisive goal haunting Flick. Bayern, where Flick triumphed in 2020, offers redemption, and Dortmund's pace challenges Barcelona's possession game. Chelsea and City represent English steel, but Barcelona's league phase supremacy last year suggests they can compete, leveraging Robert Lewandowski's scoring prowess and Lamine Yamal's flair.

Pot 2 introduces tactical battles with Arsenal, Bayer Leverkusen, Atalanta, Tottenham Hotspur, Juventus, and Eintracht Frankfurt. Arsenal's ascent-eliminating Madrid and reaching semi-finals-marks them as the pot's danger, with their structured attack under Mikel Arteta mirroring Barcelona's evolution. Tottenham, Europa winners, bring Harry Kane's threat, while Juventus' Conte-led rebuild and Atalanta's resilience recall last season's closely fought draw. Leverkusen, post-Alonso, and Frankfurt provide openings, allowing Barcelona to exploit transitions with Raphinha and Dani Olmo.

Pot 3's diversity includes PSV Eindhoven, Ajax, Napoli, Sporting CP, Olympiacos, Slavia Prague, Marseille, and Monaco/Bodø/Glimt. Napoli's title defense under Conte demands respect, their defensive solidity clashing with Barcelona's creativity. PSV and Ajax evoke nostalgic Dutch encounters, while Sporting's Gyökeres-linked to Barcelona-adds an interesting subplot. Olympiacos and Slavia offer underdog grit, and Marseille or Monaco inject French intensity. These mid-level ties are pivotal for points, suiting Flick's high-pressing system.

Pot 4 features Newcastle United, Galatasaray, Union Saint-Gilloise, Pafos FC, Kairat Almaty, and other qualifiers. Newcastle's ambition via Performance Spot elevates them, with Eddie Howe's disciplined setup potentially frustrating opponents. Galatasaray's raucous crowd in Istanbul tests mentality, while Union Saint-Gilloise's efficiency and debutants Pafos/Kairat are more exploitable. Avoiding Athletic Club simplifies matters, but Barcelona must capitalize on these fixtures for a top-eight finish.