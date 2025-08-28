Who will Premier League clubs face in Champions League Group Stages? Arsenal, Liverpool, Chelsea, Man City, Spurs & Newcastle

The six English teams competing in the 2025-26 UEFA Champions League have all learned their league phase opponents following the draw held in Monaco.
The English representatives - Liverpool, Arsenal, Manchester City, Chelsea, Newcastle United, and Tottenham Hotspur-will face a mix of Europe's footballing elite in what promises to be a thrilling group stage.
Manchester City's campaign includes encounters with Italian giants Inter Milan and Juventus, as well as French powerhouse Paris Saint-Germain, marking a challenging return to familiar elite confrontations. Arsenal will come up against PSG on home soil and will battle Italian sides Inter and Atalanta on the road, along with other competitive European clubs.
Liverpool find themselves in a demanding group with Real Madrid, the reigning champions of Spain, and Germany's Bayer Leverkusen. They will also navigate away fixtures against RB Leipzig and AC Milan, presenting stern tests throughout their European journey.
Chelsea's grouping reflects a blend of clubs across the continent, and they will aim to capitalize on home advantage while managing away trips against formidable opponents. Newcastle and Tottenham, new entrants in the competition phase, will be eager to prove their quality against seasoned European participants.
Bayern Munich (H), Inter Milan (A), Atletico (H), Club Brugge (A), Olympiacos (H), Slavia Praha (A), Kairat Almaty (H), Athletic Club (A)
Bayern Munich (A), Barcelona (H), Benfica (H), Atalanta (A), Ajax (H), Napoli (A), Pafos (H), Qarabag (A)
Real Madrid (H), Inter Milan (A), Atletico Madrid (H), Frankfurt (A), PSV (H), Marseille (A), Qarabag (H), Galatasaray (A)
Dortmund (H), Real Madrid (A), Leverkusen (H), Villarreal (A), Napoli (H), Bodo/Glimt (A), Galatasaray (H), Monaco (A)
FC Barcelona (H), PSG (A), Benfica (H), Leverkusen (A), PSV (H), Marseille (A), Athletic Club (H), Union SG (A)
Borussia Dortmund (H), PSG (A), Villarreal (H), Frankfurt (A), Slavia Praha (H), Bodo/Glimt (A), Copenhagen (H), Monaco (A)
The Champions League group stage matches will start from September 16 and the matches with dates along with the sequences will be revealed on August 30 by UEFA.