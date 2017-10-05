Why Bayern Munich recalled Jupp Heynckes? Here's the reason!

Bengaluru, October 5: Jupp Heynckes taking over as Bayern Munich coach has ended the frantic rumours about the successor of sacked Carlo Ancelotti.
Some top names like Luiz Enrique and Jurgen Klopp were linked with the hot job but the Bayern management on Thursday (October 5) decided to bring back the 72-year-old at least till the end of the season.
Heynckes set for fourth spell at Bayern
So, why Bayern opted for the septuagenarian coach?
MyKhel looks at some of the qualities that prompted the Bayern management to recall Heynckes for a fourth term at the club.
As a player
Heynckes was a Borussia Mönchengladbach player who scored 220 goals in Bundesliga. This is the third highest tally after Gerd Muller's 365 and Klaus Fischer's 268.
He was also a member of the West German team that won the FIFA World Cup and UEFA European Championship in the 70s.
As a coach
1979-1987
After his playing career, Heynckes stayed with Borussia Mönchengladbach and served the club for eight more years - first as an assistant and then as a manager, and ended up with 169 wins and 97 losses.
1987-1991
He coached Bayern Munich. His first stint at Bayern fetched him 113 wins and 39 losses.
1992-1994: Athletic Bilbao (Spain).
1994-95: Eintracht Frankfurt
1995-98: Tenerife and Real Madrid
1999-2003: Benfica and Athletic Bilbao
2003-2004: Schalke 04
2006-07: Borussia Monchengladbach
2008-09: Bayern Munich
2009-11: Bayern Leverkusen
2011-13: Bayern Munich
Nickname
Osram: It was given after a German light manufacturer. Heynckes face reddens deeply while under stress, hence the name.
Total managerial record
Matches: 1224
Win: 625
Loss: 317
Draw: 282
Winning percentage: 51.06%
Final act: June 4, 2013.
"After everything that's happened over the past two years, I'm ready for some peace and quiet. After this string of successes, I could transfer to just about any club in Europe. I have a problem with the finality of saying 'never'. But I can assure you that I have no intention of coaching again. I had a worthy ending."
But now, there will be at least another chapter!