Why Bayern Munich recalled Jupp Heynckes? Here's the reason!

Jupp Heynckes
Bengaluru, October 5: Jupp Heynckes taking over as Bayern Munich coach has ended the frantic rumours about the successor of sacked Carlo Ancelotti.

Some top names like Luiz Enrique and Jurgen Klopp were linked with the hot job but the Bayern management on Thursday (October 5) decided to bring back the 72-year-old at least till the end of the season.

Heynckes set for fourth spell at Bayern

So, why Bayern opted for the septuagenarian coach?

MyKhel looks at some of the qualities that prompted the Bayern management to recall Heynckes for a fourth term at the club.

As a player

Heynckes was a Borussia Mönchengladbach player who scored 220 goals in Bundesliga. This is the third highest tally after Gerd Muller's 365 and Klaus Fischer's 268.

He was also a member of the West German team that won the FIFA World Cup and UEFA European Championship in the 70s.

As a coach

1979-1987

After his playing career, Heynckes stayed with Borussia Mönchengladbach and served the club for eight more years - first as an assistant and then as a manager, and ended up with 169 wins and 97 losses.

1987-1991

He coached Bayern Munich. His first stint at Bayern fetched him 113 wins and 39 losses.

1992-1994: Athletic Bilbao (Spain).

1994-95: Eintracht Frankfurt

1995-98: Tenerife and Real Madrid

1999-2003: Benfica and Athletic Bilbao

2003-2004: Schalke 04

2006-07: Borussia Monchengladbach

2008-09: Bayern Munich

2009-11: Bayern Leverkusen

2011-13: Bayern Munich

Nickname

Osram: It was given after a German light manufacturer. Heynckes face reddens deeply while under stress, hence the name.

Total managerial record

Matches: 1224

Win: 625

Loss: 317

Draw: 282

Winning percentage: 51.06%

Final act: June 4, 2013.

"After everything that's happened over the past two years, I'm ready for some peace and quiet. After this string of successes, I could transfer to just about any club in Europe. I have a problem with the finality of saying 'never'. But I can assure you that I have no intention of coaching again. I had a worthy ending."

But now, there will be at least another chapter!

