Why Everton must sign Arkadiusz Milik in summer

Bengaluru, April 3: Despite the temporary suspension of the league, every top team seems to be already preparing for the next season and Everton too are not any exception. The payoff from hiring Carlo Ancelotti as the manager looks to be paying off for Everton for in the last one month several high-profile names have already been linked with the Premier League side.
Part of the Everton's arrangement to designate Ancelotti was his strong reputation with football's top talent and Everton's link-up with such promising names is the effect of it. The Toffees recently have been linked with several superstars like Gareth Bale, James Rodriguez and Aaron Ramsey, and the latest that has been floating around in the market is of Napoli centre-forward Arkadiusz Milik.
As per Italian outlet, Arena Napoli, Everton are among a whole host of clubs hoping to secure the services of the Napoli forward however likely to face competition from Sevilla, Atletico Madrid, AC Milan and Tottenham Hotspur.
Milik's number this season
Ancelotti previously managed Milik for two seasons during his time in Naples. The 26-year-old was outstanding under the Italian manager scoring 27 goals in just 55 games, almost a goal every other game which is an outstanding record. So it should not be a surprise that Ancelotti would like a reunion with his former player.
In this season although Milik has seen game time limited due to frequent injury issues but still managed in 12 goals in 22 matches playing a total of 1545 minutes. He has averaged 3.4 shots in every 90 minutes of league football as per Whoscored which also shows that on his day, he can be an impactful player.
Why Everton must prioritise securing his service?
Since Ancelotti taking charge of the side, the partnership of Richarlison and Dominic Calvert-Lewin has been excellent but the Toffees need more depth and quality in attack if they’re hopeful about playing European football.
The talented duo surely can do with some help in the form of new arrivals and moreover having a striker of Milik’s quality and goal-threat will not only add another dimension to Ancelotti’s attack. Milik is not only good in linking up with the inside forwards or wingers but also can take up position himself in the final third to chip in important goals. He should be an ideal fit in Everton’s improvised 4-4-2 system plus with him, equally strong at taking free-kicks only adds more points in his advantage.
Another big point is, backup forward Moise Kean has struggled badly, while Cenk Tosun will probably be sold in the summer. Hence, getting a player like Milik should be a no brainer.
Is this move financially feasible?
The 26-year-old striker will consider leaving Napoli at the end of this season after reaching an impasse with Italian side over a new contract. Milik will reportedly be allowed to leave Napoli for around £40 million which should not be a problem for Everton.