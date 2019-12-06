Why Jadon Sancho should opt for Chelsea

Kolkata, December 6: Jadon Sancho has the whole Europe on alert since he started making his name at Borussia Dortumund last season.
The 19-year-old is one of the most sought-out players across the globe right now. A generational talent, it is not really difficult to see why clubs across Europe are all after the hot prospect.
Almost every big club in Europe has been linked with a move for Sancho, but the English clubs certainly have a big advantage due to the fact that Sancho hails from England itself and it is believed that he would want to move back to his homeland rather than moving to another country like Spain or France or Italy.
Liverpool and Manchester United have both been strongly linked with Sancho but Manchester City, Sancho's former club, are also believed to be very keen in making a return happen for the youngster. Chelsea have also now reportedly entered the fray and are monitoring the situation.
The Blues are currently awaiting the verdict from the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) to an appeal over their transfer ban, which has left them unable to register new players. Lampard has been doing a tremendous job at Stamford Bridge in his very first season at the club, but the Blues need a few signings to make their way back to where they belong.
Lampard has been leading a youth revolution at Chelsea this season. The likes of Mason Mount, Fikayo Tomori and Reece James have not only given their debuts this season, they have already made a name for themselves in the top tier of English football. The likes of Callum Hudson-Odoi and Ruben Loftus-Cheek were already established before the season. So, it is safe to say that Chelsea have a strong representation of young players in the first team.
Sancho's arrival will only spur the youth revolution at Stamford Bridge as the players can grow around those of their age group. Also, At Chelsea, Sancho's chances of making a place for himself in the starting XI looks more assured than at the other clubs who are chasing his signature.
Clubs like Liverpool and Manchester City are stacked with options in Sancho's position and he will have a much harder time to make it into the starting XI. Therefore, from the player's point of view and looking at the rest of the team, Chelsea look a bit more ideal for Sancho than the other English clubs.