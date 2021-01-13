Why Klopp must let Van den Berg leave Liverpool

Kolkata, January 13: Liverpool are prepared to let 19-year-old defender Sepp van den Berg go out on loan in January to provide him regular first-team football opportunities.
The young Dutch defender is attracting interest from the EFL Championship as well as with clubs in Belgium, Germany and Switzerland.
His journey so far
The centre-back signed for the Reds in a £1.3million deal from PEC Zwolle in the summer of 2019 and managed to break into Jurgen Klopp’s first-team appearing four times in the domestic cup competitions last season. However, despite an injury crisis in the backline, he has struggled to break into the Liverpool first-team set-up this year.
Clubs linked
Championship side Blackburn have shown interest for the defender. It is also rumoured that one Belgian Pro League club, Bundesliga Second Division side and a Swiss Super League outfit are also in the mix to sign him for the remainder of the season.
Why Klopp should let him go
Although he could be viewed as an emergency centre-half option for Klopp to call upon later this season, it is better for Van deb Berg to move on in search of more playing time now.