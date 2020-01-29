Why Liverpool must ensure that this midfielder remains at Anfield

Kolkata, January 29: Liverpool are enjoying an almost perfect Premier League campaign this season.
The Reds are 16 points clear at the top of the table over their nearest rivals Manchester City with a game in hand.
And it looks as though it is only a matter of time before they end their 30-year drought for the title.
They came agonisingly close to the Premier League title in a number of occasions in these many years and the last year was probably the closest among all. But, finally it looks like their time has come.
When it all looks so perfect for the Anfield club, they have been rocked by the reports that their star midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum could be on his way out of the club. The Dutchman has a contract at Anfield until the summer of 2021 and has not been offered a new deal.
The Dutch international has himself stated that he is committed to Liverpool and feels like 'home' at Anfield, but has also stated that he does not know what future holds for him. Now the question is whether Liverpool should let him move or not?
He is 29 now and if Liverpool wish to make a profit from his sales, this summer could be their best option. However, Wijnaldum hardly ever misses a game. He is picked in the midfield trio more often than any other Liverpool midfielder.
The way Wijnaldum controls the game and keeps the ball in tight situations, is unmatched by any other player at Anfield and is very important for Jurgen Klopp's system.
It is really a surprise that Liverpool are yet to offer a new deal to the former Newcastle star. And, they must act soon or else they can risk losing the balance of the squad that could dominate England and Europe for many years to come.