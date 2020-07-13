Why Liverpool should be interested in this Premier League star forward

Bengaluru, July 13: It is a public knowledge that Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp wanted to add Timo Werner to his attack this summer but the Reds could not go ahead and seal the deal due to financial reasons.
It is understood that the club did not want to spend over 50 million pounds for Werner amid the financial crisis caused by the coronavirus for that would have sent a wrong message to the set of players and those attached to the club.
It was Chelsea who did not hesitate to make the best of the situation as they triggered the release clause of the German forward bolstering their attacking ranks. Since Liverpool signed Mohamed Salah, they have been blessed with arguably the best attacking trio in world football comprising of the Egyptian, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino. However, it is believed that Klopp was looking to add a whole new dimension and option to his front line with Werner and that is what champions are about.
You always have to keep on improving or you will be outclassed by your opponents and Klopp knows that very well. He worked miracles with Borussia Dortmund to win back to back Bundesliga titles but Bayern's financial prowess and recruitments eventually saw them claiming the title back and it has never been won by any other team ever since.
Werner is indeed a unique kind of an attacker perfectly suited for Klopp's system. He is capable of playing as a number nine and can be equally effective on the flanks. He is incredibly fast and is lethal in front of goal.
Finding an alternative for such a player would be a massive ask but Jurgen Klopp does have a solid option whom he and Liverpool know very well. Yes, we are talking about Arsenal skipper Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. The Gabon international has been one of the most lethal forwards of the last decade and is said to be considering his future at the Emirates. Considering the player's prior association with Klopp, it shouldn't be too hard for the Reds to bring the 31-year-old to Anfield.
Aubameyang's contract with Arsenal is up for expiry in the summer of 2021 and it is reported that he is not willing to sign a new deal which puts Arsenal in a dilemma whether to cash in on him this summer or run the risk of losing him for free next summer.
Considering Arsenal's financial status, they might have to sell their best player this summer and that too on the cheap and Liverpool must take that opportunity. In terms of style of play, Aubameyang is similar to Werner in many ways and he is also Premier League proven which is an advantage. Plus, Klopp knows the player very well from his time at Signal Iduna Park and it was only under the German gaffer Aubameyang broke into a prominent name in European football.
Arsenal have been shambolic in recent times and Aubameyang has still managed to impress for them often carrying the whole club on his shoulders. He has 64 goals and 14 assists for the North London side in just 104 games and those are exceptional stats if we look at the players around him. The Gabon international is capable of playing as a number nine and is also as effective on either flank which means he could prove to be an alternative to any of the current Liverpool trio and even force a change in tactics to 4-2-3-1.
Klopp has often tweaked his system at Liverpool and 4-2-3-1 has been his secondary tactics but with someone like Aubameyang in the side, the German might be tempted to use it more often. Aubameyang is 31 years of age now and is still at the peak of his powers. It is believed that he is looking for an exit from Arsenal as he wants to win a few silverwares before hanging up his boots.
Chances are high that he wins every single trophy in English football if he moves to Anfield where Klopp has assembled one of the greatest teams English football has ever seen. If Aubameyang is available on the cheap, it should be an absolute no-brainer for Liverpool and they might not even regret about missing out on Werner anymore.