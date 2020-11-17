Why Liverpool should sign this forgotten Dutchman

Kolkata, November 18: Jurgen Klopp's bold decision to go into the new Premier League season with a lack of defensive depth, was questioned by many, but the German gaffer defended his decision.
But, he will probably regret it right now with the Reds going through a horrible injury crisis.
They have as many as nine players injured at the moment and defence is the worst-hit among all departments.
In such an extraordinary scenario, it is not a surprise to see a club getting linked with emergency signings and exactly that has happened in Liverpool's case. The Reds have been linked with former Newcastle United and Watford defender Daryl Janmaat on recommendation of his compatriot Georginio Wijnaldum.
Here we look at how Janmaat could prove to be a solid addition to the Premier League holders.
Experience
Janmaat is 31 and has plenty of experience at the highest level for both club and country. He has played for the Netherlands over the years having accumulated 34 caps for the Oranje and was a key part of Louis van Gaal's side that finished third in the FIFA World Cup in 2014. Liverpool would also have the luxury to sign him up on a short-term basis and also for a relatively low salary.
Versatility
Janmaat has played at right-back for most parts in his career, but he is a pretty versatile player who has also been used often in other areas such as left-back, centre-back and even on both flanks. He is predominantly an attacking-minded full-back who loves to cross from the right flank. While he is not a long-term solution by any means, but if fit, he could serve as much required depth.
Beneficial in the long run
In the closing stages of the last season, Klopp did everything to establish youngster Neco Williams as Liverpool's second choice right-back behind Trent Alexander-Arnold but it hardly worked. Signing Janmaat would allow Klopp the luxury to send the talented youngster on loan and that could help Liverpool in the long run as Williams gets ready for the first-team.