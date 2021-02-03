Why loan deal of Ozan Kabak is a win win for Liverpool

Bengaluru, February 3: Liverpool finally ended their 30-year wait for the Premier League title in an extraordinary fashion last year under extraordinary circumstances and while they were touted as favourites to defend their title, things have not been as straight-forward as it was perceived this time out.
The Reds have seen a lot of ups and downs in their form this season and a big reason behind that is their injury crisis especially with their defence being ravaged by injuries.
With Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and now even Joel Matip out for possibly the rest of the campaign, it was almost certain that Liverpool would take the opportunity of the winter transfer window to bolster their defensive options and they did exactly that on the deadline day with two new additions to their backline.
Ben Davies has been signed for a nominal fee from Preston North End while long-term target Ozan Kabak has also joined the Reds on loan from Schalke for the remainder of the season and Liverpool crucially have an option to make the move permanent.
According to reports, Liverpool have negotiated an initial half-season loan for Kabak, paying up to £1.5 million for this part of the deal, with a further fee of £18 million securing the Turkish international's permanent signing in the summer.
The finances involved in the deal is quite impressive and can be certainly called a bargain considering Kabak is only 20 years of age and has immense potential, something that caught attention of the Reds quite some time back.
Crucially, the Reds have an option to buy, not an obligation, which allows Jurgen Klopp to assess the player carefully before sanctioning his addition on a long-term basis. And, with every senior centre-back injured at the moment, Kabak making plenty of first-team appearances in Liverpool colours is more than guaranteed.
Kabak has had a difficult first half of the season in Schalke colours this time out but the whole Die Knappen side have failed to impress and looks on the verge of relegation from Bundesliga but under the tutelage of Jurgen Klopp, Kabak can certainly get back to his best and prove his worth.
Liverpool have earned a solid reputation of landing bargains and identifying raw talents in recent years and Kabak can be their new kid in the block. Even if he fails to shine, Liverpool have nothing to lose considering they have paid only £1.5 million for his services so far.
And if the Turkish international manages to prove his class, £18 million would be a coup for a 20-year-old footballer with the potential to reach the very top.