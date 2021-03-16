Why Manchester United should target this Leicester City defender

Kolkata, March 16: We have seen Manchester United getting linked with a host of top class and high-profile central defenders in recent times with the latest being Leicester City defender Wesley Fofana.
Leicester did a remarkable job by landing Fofana's services in 2020 from AS Saint-Etienne.
Moving to the Premier League from Ligue 1 can prove to be tricky even for top players and the way Fofana has handled the pressure is praiseworthy.
Blessed with a massive frame of 6'3", Fofana is perfectly built for the Premier League. Thanks to his height, he quite naturally excels in the air which is evident from his average of 3.2 aerial duels won per game.
Fofana is exceptionally fast for a central defender and has a tendency to move forward with the ball when he finds an opportunity.
It is pretty much a public knowledge that United have been in search of an ideal partner of Harry Maguire at the heart of their defence and Fofana ticks every box of what they need.
Considering the fact that Fofana was signed by the Foxes last summer for £36.5 million, they are likely to demand a significant profit on him.
But for such a talented and young defender who is also proven in the Premier League, the Red Devils should be more than ready to pay a premium price.