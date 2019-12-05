Why Real Madrid should avoid signing Paul Pogba

Bengaluru, Dec 5: Real Madrid are reportedly desperate for the services of Paul Pogba and could be making a move for the Frenchman as early in January. The World Cup winner with France in 2018 has been a long-term target of the Los Blancos and in fact, made a bid for him when he was at Juventus but the flamboyant midfielder chose to return to Manchester United.
The Red Devils signed him on a world-record fee at that time four years after letting him leave for free to Juventus. Real Madrid always held a strong interest in Pogba but that has only intensified since the comeback of Zinedine Zidane in the manager's role at the Spanish capital club.
It is claimed in Spain that the Los Blancos could be preparing a huge offer for Pogba. There are also some reports that they could test the Red Devils' resilience with a player plus cash deals. Pogba was once the most expensive footballer in the world and is still just 26 years of age.
So, it is understandable that Manchester United would only sanction a deal if the transfer fee is astronomic. And for that much money, signing Paul Pogba might not be a very wise move by Real Madrid.
Manchester United have fallen off their perch in recent years and Paul Pogba, once the most expensive footballer in the world, couldn't do much about it. He has struggled for consistency at Old Trafford over the years and in these three and half years, he has been in the news more for the wrong reasons than the other way around.
Pogba might be a really quality footballer and unplayable on his day but he comes with his own baggage. And that baggage is too much to take for a player who could cost a fee around £150m or more.
Especially with the reports emerging that Christian Eriksen could be up for sale by Spurs in January for just £40m, splashing almost four times of money on a player who has not been even half of Eriksen in terms of quality would not be a wise decision by Zidane. Also, Pogba has become quite injury-prone of late.
Despite all the creativity and passing range, Pogba possesses which is almost unparalleled, he is defensively a liability and therefore, he struggles when he is playing in a two-man midfield. The Frenchman offers his best when playing in a three-man midfield but this is often a headache for the managers who have to sacrifice an attacking player in order to accommodate Pogba.